MindRush 2019: Business Today Best CEO awards announced

Business Today's annual business event MindRush 2019 announces Best CEO Awards 2019 for corporate excellence. Business stalwarts with their peers, rival groups and famous faces of the corporate world were present in high attendance at the India Today Group's flagship business event which was held at The Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Recognised as one of the most coveted industry awards, BT Best CEO Awards are evaluated on several business parameters including the company's growth in revenue and profit, innovation and transformational changes, impactful strategies and contribution to the nation's growth.

Congratulating the czars of the corporate world for their vision, leadership and capabilities, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, and Shipping; and Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation said, "Team is more important than technology and resources; a competent CEO will face problems if he doesn't have a good team."

Also read: Contradictions are celebrated in India, says Titan MD Bhaskar Bhat

While talking about innovations and new dimensions for business opportunities, he added while delivering Power Keynote, "I invite the business industry to tap new opportunities like waterways, alternate fuels etc."

This year, the CEOs were evaluated under 13 categories.

In the Auto and Auto Ancillaries sector, the winner was Vinod K Dasari of Ashok Leyland. In the Cement sector, the winner was HM Bangur of Shree Cements. In the FMCG sector, the winner was Varun Berry of Britannia Industries. In Financial Services, Rajeev Jain of Bajaj Finance was awarded. In the IT & ITES category, the winner was CP Gurnani of Tech Mahindra. In Metals category, the winner was Sajjan Jindal of JSW Steel. In the Pharma & Healthcare category, the winner was VC Nannapaneni of Natco Pharma. In the PSU (Ex - BFSI) category, the winner was IS Jha of Power Grid Corporation of India. In the Overall-Small size companies, the winner was Alluri Indra Kumar of Avanti Feeds. In Overall-Medium size companies, the winner was Bhaskar Bhat of the Titan Company. In the Overall-Large size companies, the winner was Kenichi Ayukawa of Maruti Suzuki India.

Mukesh Ambani of the Reliance Industries won awards in two categories -- Champion of Champions and Super Large Companies.

Azim Premji, the chairman of Wipro received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution in the field of business and philanthropy.

Speaking at the flagship business event of the India Today Group, Aroon Purie Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, said, "CEO's must have a very clear vision and should be able to align that vision with the company. Organisations that refuse to change are bound to be consigned to the dustbin of case studies."