PTI | Indore
Patanjali Ayurved planning to invest Rs 5,000 cr this fiscal

Patanjali Ayurveds managing director Balkrishna said here that the company is planning to invest Rs 5,000 crore in the country in the current financial year.

 
 

Scheme to revive stalled power project soon: Goyal

The Centre will soon come out with a scheme to revive various stalled power plants in the country, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

Air India cuts fares by up to 50 per cent

Air India is offering discounted fares of Rs 1,557 from 12 January 2015 to 18 January 2015  for travel period starting from 16 January 2015 to 30 April 2015.

Petrol, diesel may cost less as oil prices slump

Will Ajay Singh's plan to revive SpiceJet succeed?

One of the main reasons Singh is interested in SpiceJet is that the airline has a significant market share.

Xiaomi Mi 3 is a value for money smartphone

The Mi 3 packs in a 13MP camera, which is the best in its price category.

Rupee closes lower on dollar demand from importers

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, the domestic unit commenced strong at 61.02, which was also the day's high, from last weekend's close of 61.15.

Jaitley nudges RBI to cut rate for boosting growth

Complete text of Sadananda Gowda's Railway Budget speech

Railway Minister Sadananda Gowda presented the Rail Budget for 2014-15 financial year in Parliament on Tuesday. Here's the full text of his speech.

India's first bullet train on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route

 
 

TCS layoffs: Fired staff shares exit interview clips

Why HDFC Bank is in need of capital

The proposed additional capital is going to strengthen the bank's capital adequacy ratio. HDFC Bank, however, refused to comment on the proposed offer.

Why Adani is betting $10 bn on Australian coal

Trai floats plan to put fee on free apps like WhatsApp

BSNL will not be allowed to die, assures telecom minister

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam's market share has dipped from 15.66 per cent as on March 31, 2010 to 11.70 as on May 31, 2014.

Xiaomi Mi 3 sold out within two seconds on Flipkart

Every taxpayer gains Rs 416 per month from this Budget

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents his maiden Budget in Parliament today.

Investment limit under 80C raised to Rs 1.5 lakh

Presently the investments and expenditures up to a combined limit of Rs 1 lakh get exemptions under Sections 80C, 80CC and 80CCC of the Income-Tax Act.

Jaitley's Budget promises big push to real estate

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, while presenting the Budget for 2014/15, said that Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) would soon be allowed.
