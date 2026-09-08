Axis MF launches Nifty500 Low Volatility 50 Index Fund: Key details, risks and what investors gain

What is different about this fund?

The Nifty500 Low Volatility 50 Index is designed to identify stocks that have demonstrated relatively lower fluctuations in their prices. After applying liquidity criteria, stocks from the Nifty 500 are ranked on a low-volatility score, with the 50 lowest-volatility stocks selected for the index.

Their weights are determined using the low-volatility score and free-float market capitalisation, subject to prescribed limits. The index is rebalanced twice a year, in June and December.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Bank of India Flexicap takes the biggest small-cap bet: Is higher risk worth it?

According to Axis Mutual Fund, the strategy has historically delivered a combination of lower volatility and competitive returns. For the 20-year period ended July 31, 2026, the Nifty500 Low Volatility 50 TRI delivered a 16% CAGR, compared with 13% for the Nifty 500 TRI. Its annualised volatility during the period was 15.6%, versus 19.9% for the Nifty 500 TRI.

However, past performance does not guarantee future returns, and a low-volatility strategy can still lose money during equity market declines.

Key detail Axis Nifty500 Low Volatility 50 Index Fund Fund type Open-ended index fund Underlying index Nifty500 Low Volatility 50 TRI Investment strategy Tracks 50 relatively low-volatility stocks from the Nifty 500 NFO period September 9–22, 2026 Minimum investment ₹100 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter Fund managers Nandik Mallik and Rohit Gautam Exit load 0.25% if redeemed/switched within 15 days; nil thereafter Rebalancing Twice a year — June and December 20-year CAGR* 16.0% for Nifty500 Low Volatility 50 TRI Nifty 500 TRI CAGR* 13.0% Annualised volatility* 15.6% vs 19.9% for Nifty 500 TRI Key investor proposition Equity exposure with a low-volatility, rules-based factor strategy

What investors should know

Advertisement

The fund is aimed at investors looking for equity exposure through a rules-based approach, particularly those who want to reduce the intensity of portfolio fluctuations rather than attempt to identify stocks or time the market.

The minimum application amount is ₹100, with investments allowed in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. The exit load is 0.25% if units are redeemed or switched out within 15 days of allotment, while there is no exit load after 15 days.

ALSO READ: Your SIP is showing zero returns after two years? History says don’t stop yet

Nandik Mallik and Rohit Gautam will manage the fund.

For investors already holding conventional Nifty 50 or Nifty 500 index funds, the new scheme offers a way to add a low-volatility factor exposure rather than simply increasing broad-market exposure. The strategy may therefore be considered as a complementary allocation within an equity portfolio, depending on an investor’s risk profile, investment horizon and existing holdings.

The fund does not aim to eliminate equity-market risk or outperform the broader market in every phase. Its central proposition is to provide market exposure through a portfolio constructed around the historical low-volatility characteristic.

DO READ: HSBC MF’s RedHex Hybrid Long-Short Fund crosses ₹1,000 crore AUM within two months of launch