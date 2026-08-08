Bandhan Small Cap Fund delivered 25% in 3 years, but recent returns lag peers: Should investors worry?

Over the past three months, the fund delivered 6.71%, compared with the small-cap category average of 8.80%. Its six-month return stood at 13.61%, against 15.92% for the category. Over one year, the fund gained 8.05%, slightly below the category average of 8.60%.
However, the picture changes significantly over longer periods. Its three-year annualised return of 25.35% compares with 16% for the category, while its five-year return of 18.08% is higher than the category average of 15.48%.
Strong long-term record, but performance uneven
The fund's yearly performance also highlights the volatility associated with small-cap investing. It gained 52.45% in 2021 before declining 6.13% in 2022. It then delivered strong returns of 53.60% in 2023 and 43.12% in 2024, before declining 1.13% in 2025.
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According to experts, the fund's outperformance has been driven primarily by stock selection rather than sector allocation. Stock selection contributed 13.05% to returns over the period, while sector allocation had a negligible negative contribution of 0.19%.
Financial services was the largest contributor, adding 6.83% to performance, supported by a portfolio return of 29.26% and an allocation of nearly 20%. Basic materials contributed 4.90%, while consumer cyclical added 4.16%.
Bandhan Small Cap Fund: Return Performance
|Period
|Bandhan Small Cap Fund
|Category Average
|Difference
|3 months
|6.71%
|8.80%
|-2.09 pp
|6 months
|13.61%
|15.92%
|-2.31 pp
|1 year
|8.05%
|8.60%
|-0.55 pp
|3 years
|25.35%
|16.00%
|+9.35 pp
|5 years
|18.08%
|15.48%
|+2.60 pp
Bandhan Small Cap Fund: Year-wise Returns
|Year
|Return
|2021
|52.45%
|2022
|-6.13%
|2023
|53.60%
|2024
|43.12%
|2025
|-1.13%
What is the fund holding?
As of June 2026, Bandhan Small Cap Fund had assets under management of Rs 28,466 crore. Its portfolio had 91.82% allocated to equities. The fund held 72.34% in small caps, 13.25% in mid caps and 6.12% in large caps, with the remaining allocation in other assets.
Finance was its largest sector exposure at 13.30%, compared with 8.12% for the category. The fund was also overweight in banks, realty, IT, FMCG, textiles, and iron and steel, while it was underweight in healthcare and capital goods.
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The latest portfolio changes show active repositioning, with 15 fresh buys, nine exits, 83 stocks seeing higher allocation and 39 witnessing cuts.
Sector Allocation: Where Bandhan Differs From Category
|Sector
|Bandhan Small Cap
|Category
|Position
|Finance
|13.30%
|8.12%
|Overweight
|Healthcare
|9.53%
|10.96%
|Underweight
|Chemicals
|5.71%
|5.71%
|In line
|Banks
|Higher
|Lower
|Overweight
|Realty
|Higher
|Lower
|Overweight
|IT
|Higher
|Lower
|Overweight
|FMCG
|Higher
|Lower
|Overweight
|Textiles
|Higher
|Lower
|Overweight
|Iron & Steel
|Higher
|Lower
|Overweight
|Capital Goods
|Lower
|Higher
|Underweight
Should investors worry?
Rajani said investors should not use past returns as the sole basis for investing. Instead, they should assess the fund based on risk, investment horizon, market-cap allocation and financial goals.
For existing investors running SIPs, continuing systematic investments can help navigate market volatility. Investors with fresh lump-sum money could consider staggering investments over four to six weeks rather than investing the entire amount at once.
Therefore, the recent underperformance does not necessarily indicate a deterioration in the fund's long-term investment strategy. However, investors should monitor whether its stock-selection advantage continues to translate into sustained outperformance. For a small-cap fund, three-year and five-year consistency, risk-adjusted returns and portfolio changes are more meaningful indicators than short-term returns alone.
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