How has HDFC Multi-Asset Active FOF performed through different market cycles?

As market volatility, geopolitical uncertainties and changing interest-rate environments continue to test investor confidence, diversified investing strategies have gained greater attention. Investors increasingly seek products that can balance long-term wealth creation with downside management rather than relying solely on a single asset class. Against this backdrop, HDFC Multi-Asset Active FOF recently completed five years since launch, offering a useful case study on how a diversified strategy has navigated different market cycles.

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Launched in May 2021, the fund follows a fund-of-funds (FOF) structure and allocates money across equity-oriented schemes, debt-oriented schemes and Gold ETFs. The strategy is designed to create long-term wealth while using asset allocation to manage changing market conditions. By spreading exposure across multiple asset classes, the fund seeks to reduce dependence on any one segment of the market.

Performance so far

The five-year period has included strong equity rallies, elevated inflation, rising interest rates and phases of market corrections — conditions that have tested portfolio resilience.

According to HDFC AMC, the Regular-Growth option of the scheme outperformed its benchmark by 2.75% since inception as of April 30, 2026. The performance came during a period marked by changing market conditions and varying investor sentiment.

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A notable aspect of the fund’s track record has been its relative downside protection during periods of stress.

Between the market peak on September 26, 2024 and April 30, 2026, the fund delivered a return of 5.3%, while the Nifty 50 TRI declined by 4.5% over the same period. According to the fund house, the relatively lower drawdown reflected the role of diversification in cushioning portfolio volatility during weaker equity phases.

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The broader relevance of such strategies has also increased as investors increasingly focus on portfolio construction and asset allocation rather than pure return generation.

Diversification

As of May 2026, the fund managed around ₹5,780 crore in assets, up from approximately ₹2,044 crore in 2021, indicating a significant rise in investor participation over time.

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Portfolio allocation data showed the scheme maintaining around 53.96% exposure to equities, 29.93% to debt, and 10.72% to commodities, alongside limited exposure to real estate assets.

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Within equities, the portfolio has maintained a tilt toward larger companies, with large-cap stocks accounting for 67.13% of equity holdings. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks represented 16.42% and 16.45%, respectively.

Key underlying equity holdings included HDFC Large Cap Fund, HDFC Flexi Cap Fund and HDFC Small Cap Fund, while debt exposure included HDFC Short Term Debt Fund and HDFC Corporate Bond Fund.

Dynamic allocation

Commenting on the fund’s approach, Navneet Munot, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at HDFC AMC, said the objective has been to provide investors with a one-stop diversified investing solution focused on long-term wealth creation.

Meanwhile, Srinivasan Ramamurthy, Senior Fund Manager – Equities at HDFC AMC, highlighted that the strategy combines horizontal diversification across asset classes and vertical diversification across sectors, market capitalisations and debt themes.

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According to Ramamurthy, combining assets with low or negative correlations aims to provide meaningful diversification while potentially improving risk-adjusted returns.

As investors increasingly search for resilient portfolios, the fund’s five-year journey suggests that asset allocation and diversification may play a larger role in navigating different market environments than market timing alone.