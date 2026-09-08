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JioBlackRock Mutual Fund launches Balanced Advantage Fund: What’s new for investors

JioBlackRock Mutual Fund launches Balanced Advantage Fund: What’s new for investors

JioBlackRock Mutual Fund has entered the balanced advantage fund segment with a new scheme that will dynamically adjust its equity and debt exposure as market conditions change. The fund offers investors a data-driven approach to asset allocation, potentially reducing the need to time market cycles themselves.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 6:09 PM IST
JioBlackRock Mutual Fund launches Balanced Advantage Fund: What’s new for investors The new JioBlackRock fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation along with income generation by investing in a dynamically managed portfolio of equity and debt instruments.

JioBlackRock Asset Management has launched the JioBlackRock Balanced Advantage Fund, an open-ended dynamic asset allocation scheme that will shift between equity and debt based on changing market conditions. The New Fund Offer (NFO) will open on September 11 and close on September 25, 2026.

For investors, the key feature is that the fund is designed to address the challenge of deciding how much to allocate to equity at different points in the market cycle. Instead of maintaining a fixed equity-debt mix, the scheme will dynamically adjust its exposure using multiple market indicators and a data-driven investment framework.

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The fund combines three investment capabilities: dynamic asset allocation, systematic equity portfolio construction and a fixed-income strategy. This means investors get exposure to both asset classes within a single fund, while the allocation between them can change as market conditions evolve.

The scheme will also use derivatives, where permitted under regulations and the Scheme Information Document, to manage market exposure and maintain equity-oriented taxation. This provides another mechanism for the fund manager to alter market exposure without necessarily making corresponding changes in the underlying portfolio.

What investors get

The JioBlackRock Balanced Advantage Fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation along with income generation by investing in a dynamically managed portfolio of equity and debt instruments. Its benchmark is the Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index (TRI).

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The fund will be available through both Direct and Regular plans, with a Growth option. Investors can make lump-sum investments or use SIPs, STPs and SWPs once the scheme is operational. Notably, the SIP facility will also be available during the NFO period.

JioBlackRock AMC CEO Sid Swaminathan said the fund is intended to simplify investing through a dynamic, technology-enabled approach that responds to changing market conditions. According to CIO Rishi Kohli, the strategy combines dynamic asset allocation with systematic active stock selection, diversified research inputs and risk-management capabilities.

For investors, the proposition is therefore less about selecting a particular equity or debt allocation themselves and more about delegating that tactical decision to the fund's investment framework.

However, the dynamic approach does not eliminate market risk. Asset allocation decisions may not always be correct, and there is no assurance that the scheme's investment objective will be achieved.

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The NFO therefore adds another balanced-advantage option for investors seeking a single portfolio that can adapt its equity and debt exposure across market cycles, while offering the convenience of SIPs and other systematic investment and withdrawal facilities.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 8, 2026 6:09 PM IST
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