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Life cycle funds, thematic funds: Where investors should look before investing in 2026

Life cycle funds, thematic funds: Where investors should look before investing in 2026

SEBI’s 2026 mutual fund reforms are pushing investors toward more structured and goal-based investing, with life cycle funds and thematic funds emerging as key areas to watch. Experts say the new rules make asset allocation more disciplined but also require investors to be more careful about where and how they invest.

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Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Mar 12, 2026 9:10 AM IST
Life cycle funds, thematic funds: Where investors should look before investing in 2026As per experts, Sebi’s recent moves are expected to reshape portfolio construction by encouraging funds that are aligned with specific financial goals rather than generic return-oriented strategies.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has rolled out a major set of mutual fund reforms in 2026 aimed at improving flexibility, transparency and product suitability for investors. The changes include the introduction of new fund categories such as life cycle funds, revised portfolio overlap norms and a stronger push toward goal-based investing, signalling a shift in how both fund houses and investors approach asset allocation.

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One of the most notable changes is the introduction of life cycle funds, which automatically adjust asset allocation as an investor moves closer to a financial goal such as retirement, buying a house or funding education.

In the early years, these funds allocate a higher proportion to equities to capture growth. As the goal approaches, the allocation gradually shifts toward debt and fixed-income instruments to reduce volatility and protect accumulated savings.

Rakesh Patil, Founder of wealth platform Journie, said the move is not an admission that existing solution-oriented schemes have failed, but an attempt to make them more structured.

“I would not say current solution-oriented schemes have failed. With SEBI’s move, the idea is to bring a clear structure rather than leaving asset allocation entirely to the discretion of fund managers,” Patil said.

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He explained that many investors face problems when markets fall close to their financial goal.
“I started investing years ago to buy a house. When I finally needed the money during COVID, markets had fallen and my fund values were lower. I had to withdraw anyway. Life cycle funds reduce this risk because equity exposure automatically comes down as the goal gets closer,” he said.

Automatic allocation

According to Patil, the new structure is similar to target-date funds used globally, where allocation changes over time based on the investor’s horizon.

“SEBI is encouraging goal-based investing instead of investors depending on whatever products AMCs launch. If the goal is five years away, allocation may be balanced between equity and debt. But if retirement is 25–30 years away, equity allocation can go as high as 65–95 percent,” he said.

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The idea, he added, is to make investing more objective and less dependent on market timing.

Warning on thematic funds

Alongside new categories, experts say the reforms also highlight the need for caution in sector-based investing. Patil noted that thematic funds often get launched late in the market cycle, after a sector has already seen strong gains.

“Historically, thematic funds tend to appear when a sector has already done well. For example, chemical stocks after COVID or defence stocks in 2023–24. Many new fund offers came near the peak, and some investors saw sharp losses soon after,” he said.

He advised that investors should limit exposure to such funds. “A small allocation of 5–10 percent is fine, but core portfolios should remain in diversified funds such as large-cap, flexi-cap or balanced strategies,” he said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Mar 12, 2026 9:10 AM IST
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