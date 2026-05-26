UTI Mutual Fund’s Wealth 360 opens: What investors should know about the new platform

As investors increasingly spread money across bank deposits, mutual funds, stocks, retirement products and insurance plans, tracking overall wealth has become more fragmented. To simplify this process, UTI Mutual Fund has launched Wealth 360, a new digital feature that provides a consolidated view of financial holdings through a single dashboard. Here’s what investors should know about the platform and how it works.

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What is Wealth 360?

Wealth 360 is a digital feature available on the UTI Mutual Fund app and website that allows users to view multiple financial assets across institutions in one place. Unlike standalone wealth-tracking applications, the service is integrated directly into UTI Mutual Fund’s ecosystem and is available free of cost for both existing and new users.

The goal is to provide investors with a more unified view of their financial position instead of requiring them to log into multiple apps or platforms separately.

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Which financial assets can users track?

The platform supports a wide range of financial products and holdings.

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According to UTI Mutual Fund, investors can track savings accounts, fixed deposits, recurring deposits, mutual funds, stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), National Pension System (NPS) holdings and insurance-linked assets available within the Account Aggregator ecosystem.

The dashboard also provides transaction-level insights that can help users monitor spending behaviour, investment trends and overall net worth. Data on the platform is refreshed daily.

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How does the platform work?

Wealth 360 has been developed with Finarkein through the Sahamati-led Account Aggregator ecosystem, which enables regulated institutions to securely exchange financial information after customer approval.

The feature operates on the RBI-regulated Account Aggregator framework, which allows users to link eligible accounts through a consent-based process.

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Users remain in control of which accounts they want to connect. Consent remains valid for one year and can be withdrawn at any point. UTI Mutual Fund stated that all information remains encrypted and is visible only to customers. The fund house itself does not have access to user financial data.

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How can investors access it?

The onboarding process is designed around simplicity. Existing users can log in using current UTI Mutual Fund credentials, while new users can register using PAN-based authentication and subsequently link eligible accounts.

Why does it matter?

Commenting on the launch, Vinay Lakhotia, Group President and Chief Financial Officer at UTI AMC, said investors increasingly use multiple products and institutions, creating demand for a consolidated financial view.

The launch also reflects a broader industry shift toward open-finance infrastructure and consent-based data sharing. For investors, the key takeaway is that wealth tracking is increasingly moving from isolated product views toward integrated financial dashboards that aim to offer a clearer picture of overall finances.