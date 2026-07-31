Why the first Rs 50 lakh takes the longest in SIP investing; here's why wealth creation speeds up later

In the first few years, the bulk of the portfolio consists of the investor's own contributions, while investment gains form only a small portion of the corpus. As the investment base expands, however, returns generated by the portfolio become larger and start earning returns of their own. This creates the compounding effect that accelerates wealth creation over time.

Rs 30,000 SIP a month

A simple example illustrates this phenomenon. Consider an investor contributing Rs 30,000 every month through a SIP, assuming an annualised return of 12%.

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It takes approximately 8 years and 3 months to accumulate the first Rs 50 lakh. During this period, the investor contributes around Rs 29.70 lakh, while investment gains account for roughly Rs 20.64 lakh, resulting in a total corpus of Rs 50.34 lakh.

Once this milestone is crossed, the pace of wealth creation changes dramatically. The second Rs 50 lakh takes a little over four years, while the third Rs 50 lakh requires less than three years. As the portfolio grows larger, every additional Rs 50 lakh is accumulated in progressively shorter periods.

How long does it take to add every Rs 50 lakh?

Assumption: Rs 30,000 monthly SIP | 12% annualised return Portfolio Milestone Approximate Time Taken Key Observation Rs 0 to Rs 50 lakh 8 years 3 months Longest phase; portfolio is driven mainly by monthly SIP contributions. Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore Just over 4 years Compounding starts accelerating wealth creation. Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore Less than 3 years Investment gains become a larger contributor than fresh SIPs. Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore Around 2 years Growing corpus significantly boosts annual returns. Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore Around 1 year 8 months Compounding gathers strong momentum. Beyond Rs 4 crore Around 1 year or less for every additional Rs 50 lakh Existing corpus generates most of the wealth, creating a snowball effect.

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For example, moving from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore takes around two years, while growing from Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore takes about one year and eight months. Beyond Rs 4 crore, each additional Rs 50 lakh may be added in close to a year, assuming returns remain consistent.

The reason is simple. In the beginning, monthly SIP contributions drive portfolio growth. Later, the accumulated corpus itself becomes the primary engine of wealth creation. Eventually, the returns generated by the existing investments far exceed the value of fresh monthly contributions, creating a snowball effect.

The takeaway for investors is clear: staying invested is often more important than trying to time the market. Patience during the initial years allows compounding to work its magic, transforming a modest monthly investment into substantial long-term wealth.

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How ChatGPT would manage a Rs 30,000 monthly SIP portfolio

To understand how powerful compounding can become over decades, I asked ChatGPT a simple question: How much wealth can an investor build by investing Rs 30,000 every month through a SIP for 30, 40 and 50 years, assuming a 12% annual return?

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The AI-generated estimates were striking.

Investment Period Monthly SIP Total Invested Estimated Corpus* Wealth Created 30 years Rs 30,000 Rs 1.08 crore Rs 10.59 crore Rs 9.51 crore 40 years Rs 30,000 Rs 1.44 crore Rs 35.65 crore Rs 34.21 crore 50 years Rs 30,000 Rs 1.80 crore Rs 118.35 crore Rs 116.55 crore

*Assuming a constant annual return of 12%. Actual returns may differ depending on market performance.

According to ChatGPT, the real story isn't the return—it's time.

After 30 years, an investor would have contributed only Rs 1.08 crore, yet the portfolio could potentially grow to more than Rs 10.5 crore. Keeping the SIP running for another decade doesn't just add another Rs 10 crore—the corpus jumps to nearly Rs 36 crore. Extending the investment horizon to 50 years could potentially create a portfolio worth over Rs 118 crore, despite investing only Rs 36 lakh more than in the 40-year scenario.

ChatGPT's view is that investors often spend too much effort searching for the "best" mutual fund or trying to time market corrections. Instead, the length of time invested usually has a greater impact on wealth creation than earning an extra one or two percentage points in annual returns.

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Portfolio allocation

On portfolio allocation, ChatGPT suggested a lifecycle approach. Investors in their 20s and 30s can allocate 80-90% to equity mutual funds, with the remainder in debt or liquid funds. Between 40 and 55 years, equity exposure can be gradually reduced to 65-75%, while increasing debt and adding a modest allocation to gold. After retirement, preserving capital becomes more important, with a balanced mix of 40-60% equity, debt instruments and gold, alongside adequate liquidity for regular expenses.

The overarching message is simple: start early, stay invested, increase SIPs as income grows, and allow compounding enough time to do the heavy lifting. Over long periods, consistency often proves to be a far more powerful wealth creator than attempting to outsmart the markets.

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