Budget 2021: 10 key announcements; FM introduces Rs 64,180 crore for Atma Nirbhar health programme

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament. Sitharaman announced a total spend of around Rs 2 lakh crore on healthcare with Rs 35,000 crore on COVID-19 vaccine development and innoculation. During her Budget speech, Sitharaman said the government has estimated fiscal deficit of 6.8 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in FY22.

You can catch all the updates on Budget Session 2021 here.

Also read: Budget 2021 Live Updates: Senior citizens pensioners over 75 years exempted from paying income tax

Here are key highlights of FM Sitharaman's Budget speech 2021-22

FM proposes the introduction of Aatma Nirbhar health programme with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore; this in addition to the national health mission FM allocated record Rs 1,10,055 crore provided for Railways, of which Rs 1,07,100 cr for capital expenditure in 2021-22 BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corp, Container Corp and other disinvestments will be completed in 2021-22 Agriculture credit target raised to Rs 16.5 lakh crore in 2021-22 The Finance Minister also allocated Rs 3,726 crore for the forthcoming Census, which will be India's first digital census The FM also announced the scrappage of income tax for senior citizens under certain conditions, new rules for the removal of double taxation, among others Govt sets aside Rs 1,500 crore for a scheme to incentivise digital mode of payment Relaxation in norms for setting up of One Person Company and converting to Private Limited Govt proposes further recapitalisation of state-owned banks; earmarks Rs 20,000 crore FM announces Rs 25,000 crore road projects in poll-bound West Bengal

Also read: Budget 2021: Date, speech time, sector-wise expectations; everything you need to know

Also read: Budget 2021 Highlights: Tax exemption limit under section 80C may be raised to Rs 2 lakh