Flipkart shopping experience could come to Google Gemini: What the new ‘Buy’ button means for you

The trial is currently available only to a limited number of users and a small range of products, such as smartphones, electronics, and mobile accessories. Although the feature is still in its early stages, Google is expected to make it available to more people in October, before India's festive shopping season.

How Google’s Flipkart shopping test works

According to a TechCrunch report, in this test, Flipkart products displayed in Gemini and AI Mode include a 'Buy' button. When you tap it, a Flipkart-branded checkout appears inside the AI interface, while other users still see standard Flipkart product listings without the option to buy directly.

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The test differs from the Google-hosted checkout experience the company previously showed. Google launched its Universal Commerce Protocol, or UCP, as an open standard intended to enable AI agents to interact with retailers throughout the shopping process, including at checkout. The company then extended the UCP so shoppers could transfer items to a retailer's website to make purchases. It is not yet clear what technology Flipkart is using in the test.

Google plans wider rollout in October

Google is expected to expand the Flipkart buying experience more broadly in October, ahead of India’s festive shopping season. The move comes as Google and other AI companies work to take AI tools beyond product discovery and recommendations towards facilitating transactions.

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Earlier this month, Google said Flipkart was among the merchants partnering with it for “agentic” shopping experiences in India, though it did not disclose details of this particular test. Google also has a financial relationship with Flipkart, having invested about $350 million in the company in 2024 for a minority stake.

For now, the Buy option isn't available across all retailers in Google’s AI services. In TechCrunch’s test, Amazon listings appeared alongside Flipkart products but did not offer the same direct purchase option. Flipkart had not immediately responded to a request for comment.