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Flipkart shopping experience could come to Google Gemini: What the new ‘Buy’ button means for you

Flipkart shopping experience could come to Google Gemini: What the new ‘Buy’ button means for you

Google is testing a shopping feature that could take users from product discovery to checkout via Gemini and AI Mode, with Flipkart among the first retailers in India to join.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 12:20 PM IST
Flipkart shopping experience could come to Google Gemini: What the new ‘Buy’ button means for youGoogle is testing a Flipkart Buy button in Gemini and AI Mode for shoppers in India.(Representative image)

Google is currently running a trial in India of a new shopping experience designed to make it easier for you to go from finding a product to purchasing it without leaving the company's AI interface. As part of this trial, Flipkart is testing a "Buy" button for certain listings that appear in Gemini and AI Mode in Google Search. When you tap this button, you will go through a Flipkart-branded checkout process within the AI interface, rather than being directed to a separate shopping page.

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The trial is currently available only to a limited number of users and a small range of products, such as smartphones, electronics, and mobile accessories. Although the feature is still in its early stages, Google is expected to make it available to more people in October, before India's festive shopping season.

How Google’s Flipkart shopping test works

According to a TechCrunch report, in this test, Flipkart products displayed in Gemini and AI Mode include a 'Buy' button. When you tap it, a Flipkart-branded checkout appears inside the AI interface, while other users still see standard Flipkart product listings without the option to buy directly.

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The test differs from the Google-hosted checkout experience the company previously showed. Google launched its Universal Commerce Protocol, or UCP, as an open standard intended to enable AI agents to interact with retailers throughout the shopping process, including at checkout. The company then extended the UCP so shoppers could transfer items to a retailer's website to make purchases. It is not yet clear what technology Flipkart is using in the test.

Google plans wider rollout in October

Google is expected to expand the Flipkart buying experience more broadly in October, ahead of India’s festive shopping season. The move comes as Google and other AI companies work to take AI tools beyond product discovery and recommendations towards facilitating transactions.

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Earlier this month, Google said Flipkart was among the merchants partnering with it for “agentic” shopping experiences in India, though it did not disclose details of this particular test. Google also has a financial relationship with Flipkart, having invested about $350 million in the company in 2024 for a minority stake.

For now, the Buy option isn't available across all retailers in Google’s AI services. In TechCrunch’s test, Amazon listings appeared alongside Flipkart products but did not offer the same direct purchase option. Flipkart had not immediately responded to a request for comment.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026 12:20 PM IST
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