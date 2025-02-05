Housing crisis, discrimination in Canada leave over 55% international students in distress

For many students, studying abroad represents a dream of academic and personal growth. Canada, one of the top destinations for international students, particularly from India, has long been seen as a land of opportunity. However, a recent survey by Thompson Rivers University (TRU) reveals a stark reality: over 55% of international students struggle to find accommodation, citing high living costs and experiences of racial discrimination as key barriers.

Despite contributing significantly to Canada’s foreign direct investment (FDI) and playing crucial roles in the workforce, international students continue to face systemic challenges.

Immigration policies and rising structural discrimination

The TRU survey highlights that recent changes in Canada’s immigration policies have worsened housing issues. The cap on international student permits has further complicated the situation. In 2024, Canada reduced undergraduate admissions by 35%, with another 10% cut planned for 2025, reflecting growing domestic concerns over resource allocation.

While Canada grapples with its worst-ever workforce crisis, especially in the healthcare sector, these policy shifts have ripple effects on international students. In Ontario’s Walkerton municipality, hundreds queued outside a Canadian Legion office for just 500 patient slots with a new doctor in town. Over 2.5 million Ontarians are currently without a family doctor, exacerbating difficulties for international students who struggle with both housing and access to healthcare.

Structural racism in housing and education

The TRU survey exposes instances of structured racism within Canada’s housing sector. One international student recounted how their landlord threatened to cancel their student visa during a dispute over lease terms.

Racism isn’t new to Canadian campuses. In 2016, 14% of students strongly agreed they faced racism at university, 21% agreed, while 25% disagreed. The 2024 data shows little improvement, indicating a persistent issue. Students shared experiences of racial bias during job hunts and while securing housing, describing frequent encounters with foul language and discriminatory comments.

Financial strain adds to the crisis

The financial burden on international students is also growing. Nearly one-third of students in the TRU study expressed concerns about their deteriorating financial situation, driven by skyrocketing rents and the rising cost of living.

The TRU study recommends that universities and the government collaborate to address these challenges. Suggested measures include diversifying scholarship opportunities, particularly for students from marginalized backgrounds, and enhancing support programs tailored to the needs of international students.