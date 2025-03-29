£5,000 scholarship from Strathclyde University targets non-EU engineering students. Check eligibility, deadline

The University of Strathclyde is opening doors to aspiring engineers worldwide with new scholarships for self-funded international students starting postgraduate taught programs in September 2025. Worth £5,000, the scholarships are aimed at easing tuition costs for students joining on-campus courses in the Faculty of Engineering — and they come with no application hassle.

The £5,000 scholarships will be awarded automatically to eligible students. According to the university, the amount will be deducted directly from the tuition fees once the required deposit has been paid, and details will be updated in the student’s record.

These scholarships are open to international (non-EU), self-funded students enrolling full-time in Glasgow in September 2025. Applicants must have an offer for a postgraduate taught course in the Faculty of Engineering. The scholarships cannot be deferred or transferred to another academic session. Students receiving full government or embassy sponsorship are not eligible. Only one scholarship per academic year is permitted per student.

Courses covered span across a broad range of disciplines including:

Aeronautical engineering

Architecture

Biomedical engineering

Chemical, Civil & Environmental Engineering

Design, Manufacture & Engineering Management

Electronic & Electrical Engineering

Mechanical, Marine, Ocean & Naval Architecture

Product Design, Prosthetics & Orthotics

Renewable Energy

The deadline for scholarship eligibility is September 12, 2025.

In addition, the Faculty of Engineering is offering Dean’s International Excellence Awards worth £7,000 and £10,000 to exceptional candidates. These will also be automatically considered for, with shortlisted students notified by July 31, 2025.

To qualify for the Dean’s Award, students must demonstrate outstanding academic achievement — typically equivalent to a UK first-class degree — and show potential to contribute meaningfully to the Strathclyde community and their professional fields after graduation.