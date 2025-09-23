Study in Italy: Expanding English-taught courses attract 100,000 international students

Italy has long been a standout destination for students seeking a blend of rich history, culture, and world-class education. With universities like the University of Bologna, founded in 1088, the country is steeped in academic tradition. The Bologna Process, born here, reshaped European higher education, setting international standards for degree recognition.

Today, Italy continues to strengthen its position, with more than 600 courses offered in English across a variety of fields, including art, architecture, engineering, and business. In 2024, over 100,000 international students enrolled in Italian universities, showing a steady rise from 93,000 in just two years.

India remains key contributor

India remains a key contributor to this international student influx, with over 6,100 Indian students currently studying in Italy. While the international student share is still modest, around 4-5%, the country’s steady growth signals its potential to draw a larger global student population.

Italy’s recent reforms have boosted its appeal further. Universities have broadened their English-language offerings, while programs like Invest Your Talent in Italy (IYT) and the MAECI scholarships offer financial support, including tuition waivers and stipends. More than 260 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Indian and Italian universities have helped strengthen academic exchanges and collaborative programs, according to Mayank Maheshwari, Co-Founder and COO, University Living.

Straightforward visa process

The Italian visa process remains straightforward, requiring proof of funds, housing, and health insurance. The Visto per Studio allows up to 20 hours of part-time work per week, plus a 12-month post-study job-seeking permit, an attractive opportunity for students in high-demand fields like engineering, technology, and design.

However, students do face challenges in terms of the cost of living. Cities like Rome and Milan are the priciest, with accommodation ranging between €700-1,300 per month. Despite this, smaller cities like Pisa and Padua offer more affordable options, with living costs averaging €600-900 per month. On average, students spend around €1,050 per month in larger cities, with housing being the biggest expense.

Maheshwari, however, stated that accommodation remains a challenge, with demand for Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) outstripping supply. PBSAs are popular for their modern facilities and all-inclusive pricing, but make up just 2.4% of the student housing market. The situation is especially dire in major cities like Milan and Rome, where the demand for student housing continues to rise.

Despite these challenges, Italy remains a top destination for students seeking not just a world-class education but a vibrant cultural experience. Universities like Politecnico di Milano and Sapienza continue to rank highly, and affordable tuition fees, along with a range of scholarships, make it an attractive option for students worldwide.