SAARC Internship 2025: Want to build a career in international relations? Deadlines, eligibility criteria, how to apply

The SAARC Internship Programme 2025 offers aspiring professionals a firsthand look into the workings of South Asia’s premier intergovernmental organization. Focused on economic cooperation, policy research, and cultural exchange, the program provides a unique learning opportunity for students and researchers passionate about international relations and development.
Internship details
The internship runs in two sessions at the SAARC Secretariat in Kathmandu, Nepal — the Summer Session (May-July 2025) and the Winter Session (November 2025-January 2026). While the internship is unpaid, the skills, experience, and exposure gained make it a valuable stepping stone for those pursuing careers in diplomacy, policy analysis, or regional development.
Eligibility criteria
Applicants must be undergraduate, graduate, or postgraduate students from SAARC member states with academic backgrounds in political science, economics, development studies, or international relations. Proficiency in English, the working language of SAARC, is mandatory. Interested candidates must be between 18 and 30 years old and have a strong interest in regional cooperation.
How to apply
Prospective interns must complete a structured application process:
What interns will gain
Interns will work alongside diplomats and policy experts, contributing to SAARC’s mission through:
Beyond work experience, interns will gain valuable networking opportunities, forging connections with policy professionals that could pave the way for future careers in diplomacy and international development.
