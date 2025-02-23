SAARC Internship 2025: Want to build a career in international relations? Deadlines, eligibility criteria, how to apply

The SAARC Internship Programme 2025 offers aspiring professionals a firsthand look into the workings of South Asia’s premier intergovernmental organization. Focused on economic cooperation, policy research, and cultural exchange, the program provides a unique learning opportunity for students and researchers passionate about international relations and development.

Internship details

Related Articles

The internship runs in two sessions at the SAARC Secretariat in Kathmandu, Nepal — the Summer Session (May-July 2025) and the Winter Session (November 2025-January 2026). While the internship is unpaid, the skills, experience, and exposure gained make it a valuable stepping stone for those pursuing careers in diplomacy, policy analysis, or regional development.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must be undergraduate, graduate, or postgraduate students from SAARC member states with academic backgrounds in political science, economics, development studies, or international relations. Proficiency in English, the working language of SAARC, is mandatory. Interested candidates must be between 18 and 30 years old and have a strong interest in regional cooperation.

How to apply

Prospective interns must complete a structured application process:

Choose your session: Select either the Summer or Winter session based on availability.

Select either the Summer or Winter session based on availability. Prepare Documents : Submit a resume/CV, proof of enrollment or research credentials, recommendation letters, and a cover letter detailing your passion for regional cooperation.

: Submit a resume/CV, proof of enrollment or research credentials, recommendation letters, and a cover letter detailing your passion for regional cooperation. Application Deadline: Applications must be submitted three months before the session start date via the SAARC Secretariat’s official portal.

What interns will gain

Interns will work alongside diplomats and policy experts, contributing to SAARC’s mission through:

Research & Policy Analysis : Examining trade policies, economic trends, and political dynamics in South Asia.

: Examining trade policies, economic trends, and political dynamics in South Asia. Event Coordination : Assisting in organizing high-level conferences and regional meetings.

: Assisting in organizing high-level conferences and regional meetings. Skill Development: Enhancing research, communication, teamwork, and problem-solving skills.

Beyond work experience, interns will gain valuable networking opportunities, forging connections with policy professionals that could pave the way for future careers in diplomacy and international development.