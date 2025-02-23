Deloitte launches free virtual internship in data analytics for STEM students. How to apply, deadlines and more

Deloitte, one of the Big 4 firms, has opened applications for a free virtual internship in data analytics. This opportunity is aimed at students aspiring to build a career in data science, offering them hands-on industry experience along with a recognized certificate to boost their resumes.

Deloitte Data Analytics Internship: What to Expect

The internship, conducted virtually, is designed to provide practical training in key data analytics skills, including:

Data Analysis with Tableau

Forensic Technology

Data Modeling

Spreadsheet Management

Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate from Deloitte, which can enhance their professional profiles.

How to apply

The program is open to anyone interested in pursuing a career in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). There are no specific eligibility restrictions, making it accessible to a wide range of students.

Interested candidates can apply online through Deloitte’s internship portal by following these steps:

Visit the official Deloitte internship portal.

Register by entering personal details and creating an account.

Login to access the job simulation module.

Complete the assigned tasks at your own pace.

Receive a certificate upon successful completion.

Deloitte Summer Internship 2025

Deloitte had also invited applications for its fully paid Summer Internship 2025, offering students hands-on experience and potential entry into its Future Leaders Academy graduate program. The application window for this internship has now closed.

According to Deloitte’s website, all internships across its business units are fully paid, ensuring that students gain valuable experience while being compensated for their time and effort.