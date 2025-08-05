Akasa Air introduces end-to-end visa services to simplify travel for Indian passengers

Akasa Air has expanded its offerings beyond flights by introducing end-to-end visa services in collaboration with Udaan India. This new feature enables both business and leisure travellers to complete the visa process online for over 100 countries, all integrated seamlessly into Akasa Air's website.

This service, powered by Udaan India, a visa facilitation provider with over 30 years of experience, guides customers through documentation, submission, and real-time tracking, according to Economic Times. A dedicated team ensures that all applications are accurate, compliant, and processed in a timely manner, providing customers with reliable support throughout their journey.

“We are delighted to partner with Akasa Air to simplify international travel for their growing passenger base. At Udaan India, we’ve been committed to making visa facilitation seamless and stress-free, and this collaboration allows us to bring that trusted expertise directly to Akasa’s customers, ensuring they are travel-ready with confidence and ease,” said Sushil Aggarwal, Business Head, Udaan India.

Special Offer for Early Adoption:

To encourage the use of this new service, Akasa Air is offering a 20% discount on visa service fees for a limited time. Passengers can apply the promo code EVISA20 at checkout, with the offer valid until December 31, 2025.

Part of Akasa Air's Customer-Centric Strategy

This visa service is part of Akasa Air’s broader initiative to offer a comprehensive travel experience. The airline has also introduced customer-friendly features such as pet travel services, Braille safety cards, and in-flight technology offerings.

Akasa Air, which currently operates flights to five international destinations, including Doha, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Riyadh, and Kuwait City, is expanding its global footprint. The airline plans to further strengthen its presence in the Middle East with proposed new routes to Dammam and additional cities.