Bali visa for Indians: Everything you need to know about Indonesia's 30-day VoA for seamless travel

Bali offers a convenient 30-day Visa on Arrival (VoA/e-VoA) for many nationalities, including Indians, which can be extended once for another 30 days. This is a popular option for travellers who wish to explore the beauty of Bali and other parts of Indonesia for a longer period.

To obtain the visa, travellers must meet a few basic requirements, including having a valid passport, a return flight ticket, and proof of funds to cover their stay. The official e-VoA can be obtained via the Official e-Visa website, making the process quick and efficient.

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Visa information and requirements

India is one of the countries eligible for Indonesia’s Visa on Arrival (VoA), which is available at several entry points in the country. This visa allows travellers from India to stay in Indonesia for up to 30 days, with the option to extend for another 30 days.

To apply for the VoA, travellers need to meet the following requirements:

Valid Passport : A passport that is valid for at least 6 months from the date of arrival in Indonesia.

Return Flight Ticket : Proof of a return ticket or onward travel.

Proof of Funds : Sufficient funds to cover the duration of the stay.

Visa on Arrival Locations : Travelers can obtain the Visa on Arrival at the following airports in Indonesia: Advertisement Balikpapan (BPN) Banjarmasin (BDJ) Batam (BTH) Denpasar-Bali (DPS) Jakarta (CGK) Lombok (LOP) Medan Kuala Namu (KNO) Makassar (UPG) Manado (MDC) Padang (PDG) Palembang (PLM) Pekan Baru (PKU) Surabaya (SUB) Surakarta (Solo) (SOC) Tanjung Pinang (TNJ) Yogyakarta (YIA)



Passport requirements and additional information

To enter Indonesia, all travellers must have a passport valid for at least 6 months from the date of arrival. The passport must contain at least one unused visa page for entry and exit endorsements. This requirement applies to all non-Indonesian nationals.

Types of Indonesian visas for Indians

There are multiple types of visas available for Indian travellers, depending on the purpose of their visit:

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Tourist Visa: This visa allows travellers to visit the country for tourism. It is valid for a single entry, allowing stays of 30 or 60 days, and is valid for 90 days. Business Visa: This visa is for individuals visiting Indonesia for business purposes. It allows a 60-day stay with a 90-day validity. This visa requires a business invitation letter. Study Visa: For students pursuing courses in Indonesia, this visa can be extended based on the course duration.

How to apply for an Indonesian Visa