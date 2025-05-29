Amid a wave of F-1 visa rejections and cancellations currently rattling Indian students in the US, one Reddit user has struck gold, securing a US student visa on the first attempt. The applicant posted their experience under the subreddit username r/f1visa, shared a detailed account of their successful visa interview at the US Embassy in Chennai, offering practical tips and a glimmer of hope for others navigating the process.

A calm, confident approach pays off

The applicant appeared for the interview on May 29, 2025, with an 8:00 AM slot for the University of Michigan–Dearborn. According to the post, they entered the consulate around 7:30 AM and were out by 8:07 AM, having cleared the interview in under a minute.

“My VO (Visa Officer) was a kind and composed Asian-American woman,” they wrote, before sharing a full transcript of the exchange. The officer asked standard questions about the applicant’s undergrad timeline, work experience, and reasons for choosing to pursue a master’s degree now.

“I worked as a Trainee Design Engineer. Later, I quit to focus on GRE, TOEFL, and university applications,” the applicant said. “I didn’t want to accept [company] training and then leave—it wouldn’t have been right.”

The officer smiled, shared a light-hearted birthday coincidence, and concluded with, “Alright, your visa is approved. You’ll receive it within a week.”

Key takeaway: stay calm, stay honest

The user emphasised that honesty and composure were critical. “Be short, polite, and to the point. Be confident, stay honest, and know your answers well,” they advised.

Interestingly, while their own experience was smooth, the applicant noted a stark contrast just a few feet away.

“Next to me in line, there was someone applying to Boston University for a software engineering program. Shockingly, her visa was rejected without a single question asked—she just handed over her documents, and that was it.”

What worked? A strong narrative and integrity

Unlike many who rely on coaching or templated answers, this applicant’s straightforward reasoning appeared to make a lasting impression. They explained a career shift with clarity, justified their resignation with ethics, and maintained a calm tone throughout the exchange.