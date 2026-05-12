Easy Schengen visa for Indians: These countries have the highest visa approval rates

For Indian travellers planning a European summer, the Schengen visa is the first, and often the most stressful hurdle. A single Schengen visa unlocks access to 29 countries, but not every embassy processes applications the same way. Approval rates vary, wait times differ, and the country you choose to apply through can make a meaningful difference to your travel plans.

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Here is what the data suggests and how to use it to your advantage.

Why your choice of embassy matters

Most travellers default to applying through the embassy of their primary destination, typically France, Germany, or Italy. That instinct is understandable, but it comes with a downside. High-volume embassies process far more applications, which means longer queues, tighter appointment slots, and less room for error if your documentation is not perfectly in order.

Smaller Schengen member states, by contrast, tend to handle fewer applications and often process applications more efficiently, without any compromise in the legitimacy of the visas issued.

Countries with strong approval rates

Lithuania consistently stands out. With a global rejection rate of below five percent, it is among the most visa-friendly Schengen member states for Indian applicants. Greece is another strong option, offering relatively flexible appointment availability and a reasonable processing timeline. The Czech Republic rounds out the top choices; it is known for straightforward documentation requirements and fast turnaround for most tourist applicants.

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For those open to less conventional routes, Iceland and Luxembourg are worth considering. Both countries are known for processing applications with greater efficiency, and their lower application volumes mean fewer delays.

Country Approval Rate Processing Speed Lithuania Very High Fast Greece High Moderate Czech Republic High Fast

What you need to get right

Regardless of which embassy you apply through, documentation remains the single biggest factor in determining your outcome. The most common reasons for rejection are incomplete paperwork, unclear proof of funds, and missing or unconfirmed travel bookings.

Key requirements to have in order before you apply: proof of sufficient funds submitted through VFS Global, valid travel insurance that meets Schengen requirements, fully confirmed flight bookings, and documentation where every detail aligns consistently with your stated travel plan.