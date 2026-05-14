From Saudi Arabia to the US: How Indian deportation patterns shifted dramatically since 2021

In just the past week, more than a dozen Indians were deported from Australia over alleged visa fraud and fake documentation. Canada, separately, sent back an Indian-origin man linked to extortion activity. Taken in isolation, these might read as routine enforcement actions.

Set against five years of government data, they look like something else entirely, the visible surface of a much deeper and widening pattern. Between 2021 and 2025, over 1.7 lakh Indians were deported from 52 countries, according to a report by Business Standard. The scale is significant. So is what the data reveals about how the nature of Indian deportations has changed.

Advertisement

A story of peaks, dips and a troubling return

The trajectory over the five-year period is neither a straight line upward nor reassuring. Deportations climbed steeply through 2022 and 2023, hit their highest point in 2023, then fell sharply in 2024. That drop, however, proved short-lived. Numbers rose again in 2025, and the number of countries deporting Indians continued to expand every single year, from 24 nations in 2021 to 42 by 2025.

The widening geographic spread matters as much as the raw totals. It suggests that the issue is not concentrated in one region or driven by one bilateral relationship, but is becoming a genuinely global phenomenon.

The Gulf's grip is loosening, but not gone

For most of this period, West Asia has been the dominant force in Indian deportation figures, accounting for the overwhelming majority of cases. The Gulf's share of deportations has been declining steadily, from over 93% in 2023 to roughly 73% in 2025, but it remains by far the largest regional contributor.

Advertisement

What this decline actually signals is worth examining carefully. It does not mean fewer Indians are being deported from the Gulf; it means the rest of the world is catching up. North America and Southeast Asia, in particular, have seen their shares grow substantially in just two years, reflecting tighter enforcement across a broader set of destinations where Indians increasingly live and work.

Saudi Arabia fades, the UAE and US step forward

The country-level shifts are even more telling. Saudi Arabia has long dominated Indian deportation figures, but its share has dropped sharply, from over 82% as recently as 2023 to around 41% in 2025. This is partly a function of changing migration patterns, and partly a reflection of other countries becoming far more active in enforcement.

Advertisement

The UAE has emerged as the most significant new pressure point, with its share of Indian deportations rising nearly fourfold over the five-year period. This aligns with a broader tightening of residency and documentation rules in the Emirates, particularly targeting undocumented workers and visa overstays.

The United States tells perhaps the most pointed story. Its share of Indian deportations was negligible just two years ago. By 2025, it had climbed to nearly 12%, a near eightfold rise driven almost entirely by the Trump administration's aggressive immigration enforcement posture.