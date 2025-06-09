Germany calling: Golden opportunity for Indians as new work visa skips job offer step, eyes Indian tech and health talent

Germany has opened the door wider for global talent. With the Skilled Immigration Act easing barriers, foreign professionals — especially from countries like India — can now seize opportunities without waiting for a job offer. The newly launched German Opportunity Card is designed to help qualified workers enter the country, hunt for a job, and launch their careers in one of Europe’s biggest economies.

The German Opportunity Card is a residence permit that allows skilled foreign workers to stay in Germany for up to a year to look for employment. It’s an attractive pathway for professionals who meet key qualifications but haven’t secured a job contract yet.

To qualify, applicants must have either a university degree or at least two years of vocational training, plus language proficiency in German (A1) or English (B2). The card permits part-time work of up to 20 hours a week and two-week trial jobs with potential employers.

Eligibility is determined through a points-based system. Applicants must score at least six points based on their education, work experience, language skills, and age. For instance, holding a recognised foreign vocational qualification fetches four points, while five years of recent work experience or B2-level German each bring in three points.

Additional points are awarded for factors such as being under 35, prior stays in Germany, or holding advanced English (C1) skills. Applicants must also prove they can financially support themselves for a year without relying on state assistance.

Those who find employment within the year can transition to longer-term work permits like the EU Blue Card by applying at the local immigration office.

Foreign graduates from German universities or vocational programs receive the Opportunity Card without needing to meet further criteria. Others with internationally recognised degrees or qualifications from German Chambers of Commerce Abroad are also eligible.

What this means for Indian professionals

Germany is actively courting skilled Indian workers to fill gaps in IT, healthcare, and engineering. The Indian workforce in Germany has grown sixfold in under a decade — from 23,000 in 2015 to 137,000 in 2024.

Visa processing has been simplified for Indian applicants, with digital applications and faster turnaround times. The payoff is clear: Indian professionals often earn salaries well above the German median, thanks to their expertise in high-demand fields.