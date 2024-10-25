Germany increases visas for skilled Indian workers to 90,000, visa processing time to reduce: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that Germany has decided to raise the annual visa quota for skilled Indian workers from 20,000 to 90,000. This decision was announced as both leaders focused on enhancing bilateral ties between their countries, AFP reported.

PM Modi is currently hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New Delhi for a three-day visit, during which the two leaders will co-chair the seventh Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC) at Hyderabad House. The discussions will cover various aspects of trade and cooperation, given that India and Germany are the world's fifth and third largest economies, respectively.

“The number of Indians working in Germany has grown by 23,000 in the past year alone,” Chancellor Scholz noted at the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024. He highlighted that Indian students currently represent the largest group of foreign students in German universities, emphasizing their value to the German labour market.

Scholz also announced plans to improve the visa application process through digitisation and faster processing times to make the experience more user-friendly. However, he clarified that Germany aims to reduce migration rates for individuals not classified as part of the skilled workforce.

“At the same time, we are focused on reducing irregular migration and facilitating the return of those who do not have the right to stay in our country. The message is clear: Germany is open to skilled workers, but we reserve the right to determine who comes,” Scholz stated.

In addition to visa discussions, the German Chancellor expressed support for pursuing a free-trade agreement between India and the European Union—talks that have resumed after a hiatus of more than eight years since June 2022.

Scholz emphasised the importance of collaboration between the two nations, “We want to deepen our cooperation in defence and agree to bring our militaries closer together.”

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, and Modi expressed optimism about the future of this bilateral relationship. “The next 25 years are going to take this partnership to new heights," he stated, outlining a roadmap for a developed India in the coming decades.