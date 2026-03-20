Good news for Schengen visa applicants! Italy to introduce these visa changes soon

Italy is set to overhaul the Schengen visa process with a fully digital system from June 1, 2026, allowing travellers to apply, upload documents and track applications online without visiting embassies, according to an update by VisaHq.

Under the new system, applicants for both short-stay (type C) and long-stay (type D) visas will use a single government-run portal. The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the platform will handle the entire process, from form submission and document uploads to fee payments and real-time status tracking.

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The shift makes Italy the first major Schengen country to commit to a paper-free visa workflow ahead of wider European reforms, including the Entry/Exit System (already in place) and the ETIAS travel authorisation expected later in 2026.

For most repeat travellers, the process will be entirely remote. Biometric data already stored in the Visa Information System (VIS) will be reused, removing the need for fresh in-person appointments.

However, first-time applicants and certain complex cases will still require a single visit for biometric enrolment or interviews.

The change is expected to significantly streamline travel and mobility. Corporate travellers and global mobility teams will be able to track applications centrally, while employees posted abroad can renew their entry visas online without having to visit multiple consulates.

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To prepare for the rollout, authorities are advising applicants and companies to digitise key documents, such as passports, bank statements, insurance papers, and accommodation proofs, in the required format. A sandbox environment will open in April, allowing travel management and relocation firms to test the system in advance.

Italy’s move is also part of a broader push toward digital borders across the Schengen region. Countries such as France, Spain and Germany are expected to adopt similar systems between 2027 and 2028 if the Italian rollout proves stable.

EU officials see national digital visa portals as a key step in building a unified pre-arrival screening framework for non-EU travellers. While airport biometric checks under the Entry/Exit System will continue, Italian authorities estimate overall processing times could fall by at least 40% as consular staff shifts focus from data entry to decision-making.

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Travellers are advised to ensure their passports have at least 6 months’ validity and to prepare high-resolution digital copies of all required documents ahead of the transition.