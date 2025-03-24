H-1B visa registration ends today: Here's how you can still submit your application. Check details

The clock is ticking for those eyeing a coveted H-1B visa spot. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will close initial registrations for the fiscal year 2026 H-1B cap at noon (Eastern Time) on March 24. Opened on March 7, the registration is a mandatory first step for employers hoping to bring skilled foreign talent to the United States under the H-1B classification, which applies across professions.

Before an employer can formally petition for a prospective worker, they must first secure a certified Labour Condition Application (LCA) from the Department of Labor (DOL). This step is essential: without DOL certification, Form I-129 — the petition for a non-immigrant worker — cannot be filed with USCIS.

The employer or agent must then submit Form I-129 either online or at the correct USCIS location. This form kickstarts the visa process for foreign nationals who wish to work in the US.

Once the petition is approved, foreign workers who are outside the US must apply for a visa at a US embassy or consulate via the Department of State. Those already in the US under a valid status may instead apply for a change of status to H-1B.

For Indian nationals, the H-1B visa allows an initial stay of up to three years, with the possibility of extension to a maximum of six years.

Eligibility hinges on a job offer from a US employer for a temporary professional position. Applicants must hold at least a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field. According to the Department of Labor, the H-1B program supports “employers seeking to hire non-immigrant aliens as workers in specialty occupations or as fashion models of distinguished merit and ability.”

To comply with DOL requirements, employers must attest that H-1B workers will be paid wages equal to or higher than those paid to similarly qualified US workers, or at least the prevailing wage for the role in the specified geographic area.

The H-1B classification is subject to an annual cap of 65,000 new visas per fiscal year, with specific carve-outs and adjustments, including those for the H-1B1 programme.