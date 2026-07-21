Heading to Dubai? Indians with residency in these countries can skip the regular visa process

Indian passport holders living abroad may now find it easier to travel to Dubai, provided they meet certain residency requirements.

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has clarified the eligibility criteria for its visa-on-arrival programme, which allows eligible foreign residents to obtain either a 14-day or 60-day visa upon arrival in the emirate, according to a report by Gulf News.

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Who can apply?

The facility is available to nationals of India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya and South Africa, along with their accompanying family members. To qualify, travellers must hold an ordinary passport and meet the specified residency conditions.

According to GDRFA Dubai, applicants must submit a recent colour photograph with a white background, a passport valid for at least six months, and a valid residence permit issued by one of the approved countries.

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Eligible residence permits must be issued by the US, UK, a European Union member state, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea or Singapore.

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Visa validity and extension rules

Travellers can choose between a 14-day visa on arrival and a 60-day visa on arrival.

The 14-day visa can be extended once for an additional similar period, while the 60-day visa cannot be extended.

How to apply

Applications can be submitted through GDRFA Dubai's digital channels by logging into the smart services system, selecting the service, entering the required details and making the payment.

Once approved, the visa is sent to the applicant's registered email address.

Fees and processing time

The fee for the 14-day visa on arrival is Dh172.50, while the 60-day visa costs Dh422.50.

GDRFA Dubai said the service is aimed at simplifying entry procedures for eligible travellers while ensuring compliance with the UAE's residency and immigration regulations.

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Applications are processed within 48 hours through the authority's official digital platforms. The service is available round the clock through the website and smart application.

Strong demand in 2026

The authority said the initiative is part of the UAE's efforts to improve travel convenience, attract more visitors and support tourism growth.

Demand for the programme has been strong. GDRFA Dubai said it issued 73,551 visas under the scheme during the first half of 2026, reflecting growing interest among eligible expatriates living outside their home countries.