How can Indians apply for a US PR/green card? Check process, documents required & more

Indian nationals are increasingly seeking permanent residency in the United States so that they can live and work without restrictions. While there are several avenues available for obtaining a US green card, applicants are initially required to meet specific eligibility criteria.

To begin the process for US permanent residency (PR), applicants typically need to follow one of several paths that allow them to stay in the country. Common pathways include receiving a petition from an employer, being sponsored by a US citizen spouse or other sponsorship options.

The general eligibility requirements typically include:

- A minimum of five years of residence in the US, or three years if married to a U.S. citizen.

- Good moral character and health.

- Knowledge of US government and history.

- Proficiency in reading, writing, and speaking English.

- Residency in the specific US district or state for at least three months before applying.

Once established that they meet the eligibility requirements, applicants can proceed with the following steps to apply for permanent residency:

1. File Form I-485, the application for permanent residency.

2. Await notification from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) regarding mandatory documents and fee requirements.

3. Attend a scheduled appointment where USCIS will review the application and conduct an in-person interview.

4. Upon approval, a green card will be issued, valid for ten years, after which it must be renewed.

Necessary documentation for the PR application includes:

- Two passport-sized photographs.

- A copy of the birth certificate.

- A copy of the passport with a non-immigrant visa.

- Proof of a clean criminal record.

- Medical examination records.

- An affidavit of support or Form I-485.

- A biography information sheet.

Several pathways to obtaining a green card include:

1. Diversity Immigrant Visa Program (Green Card Lottery): This program offers approximately 55,000 green cards each year to immigrants from countries with low immigration rates to the US. Applicants must meet specific educational and financial self-sufficiency requirements, but there is no guarantee of selection, as it largely depends on chance.

2. Employment-Based Green Card: This option is ideal for skilled workers, though it typically involves extensive documentation and quicker approval times. Categories within this pathway include priority workers, advanced degree professionals, skilled and unskilled workers, special immigrants, and investor visas.

3. Family-Sponsored Visa: This is one of the fastest options for immediate relatives of U.S. citizens. Eligibility criteria include being a spouse, child, or sibling of a U.S. citizen, with specific preferences for each relationship type.

4. Refugee or Asylum Status: Individuals facing life-threatening situations in their home countries may qualify for permanent residency through this path, often receiving a green card within a year.

Processing times for green card approvals can vary widely, generally taking 7 to 33 months.

Applicants can easily track the status of their PR process online. Just three days after submission, individuals can visit the official USCIS website, fill in the required details, and submit them to check their application status.

These are the cities where applicants in India can apply for a US PR.

- Chennai: US Visa Application Centre, 82 Kodambakkam High Road, Good Shepherd, Nungambakkam.

- Hyderabad: Gowra Grand SP Road,1-8-384/385, Begumpet.

- Kolkata: Jasmine Tower, First Floor,31, Shakespeare Sarani.

- Mumbai:101, A Wing, G Block, Parinee Crescenzo, Bandra Kurla Complex.

- New Delhi: Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, Baba Kharak Singh Marg.