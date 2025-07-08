‘If you don’t know how to grow money here…’: Finfluencer says moving to UAE on Rs 23-lakh Golden Visa won’t make one rich

A former wealth manager and finfluencer has said that unlike what most people seem to be thinking, moving to UAE on its Golden Visa won’t make a person rich. This comes after most of Indian social media, abuzz with the visa announcement, touted it to be the opportunity of a lifetime.

Finfluencer Neha Nagar said that while Rs 23 lakh UAE Golden Visa might seem to be a good bet to climb up the financial ladder, in India only 27 per cent people are ‘financially literate’, which means most Indians are unaware how inflation eats into your money, how compounding works or where to invest smartly.

“People think its a shortcut to becoming rich,” she said, adding that moving abroad to avoid taxes is not equal to building wealth. “If you don’t know how to grow money here, no place will make you rich. Master your money where it’s tough,” she said.

Nagar said her post was not against going global but if one plans to run, they must “run with financial skills” and “not by the fear of taxes”.

UAE is calling Indians with ₹23 lakh for a Golden Visa.



But the funny part is:



In India, only 27% of people are financially literate.



That means Most don’t know how inflation eats your money… how compounding works… or even where to invest smartly.



But the moment the… — Neha Nagar (@nehanagarr) July 8, 2025

The UAE has introduced a nomination-based Golden Visa scheme offering lifetime residency (10 years) for a one-time fee of AED 100,000, roughly Rs 23 lakh. This is a significant change from the previous requirement of investing over Rs 4.6 crore in property or business. However, the process is more complex than the fee suggests.

The visa is not open to everyone. Applicants must be nominated based on their professional achievements or potential contributions to key sectors such as science, education, innovation, digital media, or finance. Eligible categories include researchers, teachers with over 15 years of experience, startup founders, YouTubers, podcasters, e-sports professionals aged 25 and above, and luxury yacht owners.

Nomination does not guarantee approval. Applicants must undergo strict anti-money laundering and criminal background checks, along with a social media audit. Final approval is granted by the UAE government.

The visa allows approved applicants to sponsor their spouses, children, and sometimes parents. It also permits business and professional activities in the UAE. Currently in a pilot phase, the programme will expand to other nationalities based on results.

The expanded Golden Visa covers 10 categories, including investors with AED 2 million or more in capital or property, entrepreneurs, top students, scientists, executives, and frontline workers. The latest additions benefit nurses with over 15 years of experience, school teachers, principals, university faculty, YouTubers, podcasters, digital creators, accredited e-sports professionals aged 25 and above, and luxury yacht owners with vessels over 40 metres, along with maritime executives.