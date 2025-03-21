Marrying for a Green Card? US cracks down on fraud, warns of jail time and urges public to report

Marrying a US citizen for quick access to a Green Card might seem like a fast track to the American dream — but the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is calling it what it is: a federal crime. In a warning posted on X (formerly Twitter), the agency stressed that sham marriages aimed solely at securing immigration benefits undermine the system and come with steep consequences, including arrest, hefty fines, and deportation.

Related Articles

“Marriage fraud damages the reliability of our immigration system,” USCIS wrote in its post. “Getting married just to receive immigration benefits is a crime & can lead to deportation, arrest, & substantial fines.”

The agency urged the public to report any suspected cases of marriage fraud or abuse of immigration benefit programs.

Fraudulent marriages — those staged only to obtain immigration benefits — are a serious violation of US immigration law. USCIS scrutinises marriage-based Green Card applications thoroughly, and any indication of fraud can not only derail current petitions but also tarnish future chances with immigration authorities.

Marriage fraud typically involves a US citizen or lawful permanent resident entering into a sham marriage with a foreign national — often in exchange for money or favours — to help the non-citizen gain legal status. This act breaches both immigration and criminal laws.

A key reason marriage fraud is tempting is the relatively fast route it offers to citizenship. Foreign nationals who marry US citizens bypass visa waitlists and, after a two-year conditional period, face no restrictions on their status. Citizenship can be applied for in just three years of lawful permanent residency.

Common types of marriage fraud include:

A US citizen marrying a non-citizen in exchange for money or favours.

Both individuals knowingly entering into a fake marriage.

One partner deceiving the other by feigning a genuine relationship for immigration gain.

According to USCIS and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), offenders can face up to five years in prison, fines up to $250,000, and deportation.

To strengthen enforcement, USCIS has launched a structured form to report suspected immigration fraud anonymously. The form allows users to provide detailed tips on individuals or businesses suspected of violating immigration laws.

“You do not have to tell us your name or provide contact information,” the form states. “However, if we need additional information and have no way to contact you, it may limit our ability to review your tip and take further action.”