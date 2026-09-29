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India launches e-Visa transfer facility for new passports. Who can use the service, online process and more

India launches e-Visa transfer facility for new passports. Who can use the service, online process and more

India’s official electronic visa portal has introduced a new feature for travellers who change passports while their Indian e-Visa remains valid.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 1:11 PM IST
India launches e-Visa transfer facility for new passports. Who can use the service, online process and moreIndia’s official e-Visa application portal now offers a dedicated procedure for transferring certain e-Visas to a new passport.

India has introduced an online facility allowing eligible foreign travellers to transfer a valid e-Visa or Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to a newly issued passport. The service is expected to help visitors who have lost their previous passport, had it stolen or did not receive it back from the concerned authorities.

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The new feature, titled “Transfer of eVisa/ETA on New Passport”, was added to the official Indian Visa Online portal on September 22, 2026, according to visa news reports.

Who can use the service

The facility is currently limited to travellers holding valid one-year or five-year Indian e-Visas or ETAs. Shorter-duration authorisations, including 30-day and three-month e-Visas, are reportedly not covered by the transfer option.

The service is intended for foreign nationals and is not meant for Indian citizens or Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders.

Applicants must select the reason for requesting a transfer. The options include loss of the old passport, theft of the passport or non-return of the document to its holder. Travellers are also required to provide details of the new passport and upload a recent photograph along with a copy of its biographical page.

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Online process for travellers

Eligible applicants can access the transfer facility through the Indian Visa Online portal. The application requires the new passport number, date of issue, expiry date and details of the existing e-Visa or ETA.

The portal will verify the traveller’s eligibility and the status of the existing authorisation before processing the request. However, official information on the processing timeline and applicable fees had not been clearly published at the time of reporting.

India’s official e-Visa system already allows eligible visitors to apply online, upload their photograph and passport page, pay the required fee and receive the ETA by email. Travellers must present the ETA at an immigration checkpoint, where the e-Visa is endorsed on arrival.

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Existing rule remains for some travellers

Travellers who still possess their old passport may continue to travel by carrying both the old and new passports, provided the valid visa details match the immigration records. The new transfer service is primarily useful when the previous passport is unavailable.

ALSO READ: Entrepreneur calls Indian passport ‘useless’, says paying up to ₹1 crore in taxes brings ‘zero advantage’

Applicants have been advised to use only the official Indian Visa Online website and check the latest eligibility rules before submitting a request.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 29, 2026 1:11 PM IST
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