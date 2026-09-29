India launches e-Visa transfer facility for new passports. Who can use the service, online process and more

Who can use the service

The facility is currently limited to travellers holding valid one-year or five-year Indian e-Visas or ETAs. Shorter-duration authorisations, including 30-day and three-month e-Visas, are reportedly not covered by the transfer option.

The service is intended for foreign nationals and is not meant for Indian citizens or Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders.

Applicants must select the reason for requesting a transfer. The options include loss of the old passport, theft of the passport or non-return of the document to its holder. Travellers are also required to provide details of the new passport and upload a recent photograph along with a copy of its biographical page.

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Online process for travellers

Eligible applicants can access the transfer facility through the Indian Visa Online portal. The application requires the new passport number, date of issue, expiry date and details of the existing e-Visa or ETA.

The portal will verify the traveller’s eligibility and the status of the existing authorisation before processing the request. However, official information on the processing timeline and applicable fees had not been clearly published at the time of reporting.

India’s official e-Visa system already allows eligible visitors to apply online, upload their photograph and passport page, pay the required fee and receive the ETA by email. Travellers must present the ETA at an immigration checkpoint, where the e-Visa is endorsed on arrival.

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Existing rule remains for some travellers

Travellers who still possess their old passport may continue to travel by carrying both the old and new passports, provided the valid visa details match the immigration records. The new transfer service is primarily useful when the previous passport is unavailable.

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Applicants have been advised to use only the official Indian Visa Online website and check the latest eligibility rules before submitting a request.