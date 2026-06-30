Indian embassy in UAE extends passport, visa services suspension till this date: Check details

Indian expats in the UAE will have to wait a little longer for normal passport, visa and attestation services to resume. The Indian Embassy announced on Monday that its missions will continue offering only emergency consular services until July 1, 2026.

In a statement on the mission's official X handle, the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, and the Consulate General of India, Dubai, confirmed that both missions will continue handling emergency cases only, covering passports, visas, miscellaneous services and attestation, until July 1.

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Why services were paused in the first place

This follows an earlier press release on June 19, in which the embassy had announced that regular Indian passport, visa and attestation services in the UAE would be suspended for five days. The reason: Alhind Tours and Travel LLC was set to take over delivery of outsourced passport, visa and attestation services across the UAE from July 1, 2026.

As part of that transition, the existing service providers, BLS International, which handles passport and visa services, and SGIVS Global, which manages attestation, were to stop accepting new applications after close of business on June 25.

Regular appointments were originally expected to remain unavailable from June 26 to June 30, amounting to a five-day suspension of routine consular services.

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Why the extension

The mission cited administrative reasons for pushing the suspension out by one more day. It said anyone needing urgent assistance during this period can still reach the missions through the toll-free number 800 46342 (800 INDIA), via WhatsApp at +971 54 309 0571, or by email at pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in.

Details on services from July 2 onwards will be "communicated in due course," the embassy said, urging the public to keep an eye on official embassy and consulate social media channels for further updates.