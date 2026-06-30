Cabinet reshuffle around the corner? PM Modi calls top bureaucrats for high-stakes meeting

With the government set to review how reforms are reaching people and businesses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of the secretaries of all central ministries and departments on Tuesday to discuss a range of issues, including steps taken to improve ease of living and ease of doing business, PTI reported, citing sources.

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The meeting comes amid a much-awaited Modi cabinet reshuffle, adding to its significance as the prime minister reviews governance, delivery and the performance of ministries ahead of the government’s next phase of work.

Sources told PTI that some secretaries are expected to make presentations on their ministries, detailing their functioning as well as the progress made on various reform measures and other people-centric steps. The meeting is also expected to take up the government’s next-generation reforms as it works towards Modi’s stated goal of turning India into a developed country by 2047, when the country marks 100 years of Independence.

According to sources, PM Modi will review with the secretaries the reforms through which the government wants to make people’s lives more comfortable and ensure ease of doing business. He is also expected to advise them to remain focused on governance and delivery, and ensure that there is no pendency in government work, especially in people-centric initiatives.

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Modi had earlier outlined the reform priorities for the next 10 years, asserting that his government’s Reform Express has delivered systemic transformation and benefited citizens in a significant way. A similar message is expected to be conveyed to the secretaries as well, sources said.

The meeting may also take note of the latest GDP growth figures. India’s economy expanded by 7.8 per cent in the January-March quarter, exceeding forecasts on the back of strong domestic demand and government expenditure. This compared with a 7 per cent expansion a year ago, while full-year growth accelerated to 7.7 per cent from 7.1 per cent, supported by healthy consumption and robust investment activity.

At a meeting of the council of ministers on June 21, Modi had said the government would leave no stone unturned to further ease of living, ease of doing business and increase opportunities for youngsters. At that meeting, he had given a broad outline of the reform initiatives through which the country will become developed by 2047.

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Sources said the prime minister has repeatedly conveyed to ministers that their aim should always be to bring comfort to people’s lives and ensure ease of living, and the same broad direction is likely to be shared with secretaries at Tuesday’s meeting. The two principal secretaries to the prime minister, P K Mishra and Shaktikanta Das, and Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan are likely to attend.