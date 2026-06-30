iPhone 18 Pro data leaked! Apple supplier Tata Electronics data appears on dark web

Apple is expected to launch iPhone 18 Pro models later in September of this year, and its supplier data and images have been leaked on the dark web. According to a report by Reuters, A ransomware group hacked an Apple supplier in India, Tata Electronics, which manufactures components and assembles products for the company.

Advertisement

The data reportedly consisted of Apple components used in manufacturing, lists of its suppliers, and, importantly, photos of unreleased iPhone 18 Pro models. All this data is said to be leaked on the dark web, as per people familiar with the matter.

Must read: iPhone 18 Pro series likely to launch early in September 2026: The official date could be…

It was previously reported that a ransomware group called World Leaks allegedly published more than 200,000 stolen files from Tata Electronics on the dark web. Alongside Apple, the files also consisted of information related to some Tesla parts, and documents connected to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

iPhone 18 Pro components and images leaked

iPhone 18 Pro leak documents consisted of at least six files revealing details about components used in the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models. These components may include details about chips on the main circuit board, battery components, and camera parts.

Advertisement

Must read: Flipkart iPhone 14 buyer awarded Rs 84,000 over battery drain issue

The report highlighted that Apple is concerned about the leak as the documents relate to an unreleased product and have been posted on the dark web. In addition, the supplier information also remains confidential as it does not disclose which supplier makes which specific iPhone component.

It is also feared that the leak may have exposed Apple's supply chain strategy, revealing its weak points in its supply chain that competitors or attackers could exploit. This may also have an impact on relations between Apple and Tata Electronics, as the breach raises concerns over the supplier's ability to safeguard confidential information.

As of now, Apple is on track for the release of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models in September 2026.