54% women from non-engineering backgrounds: IIM Indore's 2026-28 batch is its most gender-diverse yet

At IIM Indore, gender parity in the MBA classroom has stopped being an anomaly and become a pattern. For the second consecutive year, women have outnumbered men in the institute's flagship Post Graduate Programme, making up 54.4% of the incoming 2026-28 batch. Of the 487 students admitted this year, 265 are women, continuing a trend that began with last year's batch of 262 women and 225 men.

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More than just a gender shift

The growing representation of women is only part of the story. Institute officials say this year's batch is also one of the most academically diverse in IIM Indore's history, with 54% of students coming from non-engineering backgrounds, a notable departure from the engineering-heavy composition that has traditionally defined India's MBA classrooms.

The incoming cohort includes graduates from economics, medicine, journalism, psychology, agriculture, architecture, law, veterinary science, and fashion design, alongside the more conventional intake from engineering, technology, and computer science. Nearly 43% of the batch arrives with prior professional work experience, bringing practical industry exposure into classroom discussions from day one.

A deliberate institutional strategy

IIM Indore Director Professor Himanshu Rai framed the trend as the outcome of sustained institutional effort rather than a one-off statistic. "At IIM Indore, we view gender diversity as a strategic imperative that enriches learning, broadens perspectives, and prepares future leaders for an increasingly dynamic business environment," he said.

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Rai attributed the improvement in female representation to a combination of factors, including incorporating gender diversity as a consideration during admissions, dedicated faculty mentoring, awards recognising women achievers, and a campus ecosystem that actively supports leadership, wellness, and sports opportunities for women.

As Indian business schools increasingly prioritise balanced classrooms, IIM Indore's latest admissions data points to a broader shift underway, one that spans not just gender, but the academic and professional diversity of who is choosing to pursue an MBA in the first place.