This small-cap pharma stock jumps 14% amid strategic entry into hospital segment; details here

A small-cap pharma stock, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd, witnessed a sharp rally on Tuesday after announcing the acquisition of an 85 per cent stake in Mumbai-based Aequitas Healthcare, marking its strategic entry into the hospital segment. The stock jumped 14.44 per cent to touch a day high of Rs 264.65.

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The counter also witnessed strong trading activity alongside the price surge, with around 1.34 lakh shares last seen changing hands on BSE, significantly higher than the two-week average volume of 12,000 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 3.44 crore, with the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) at Rs 1,750.96 crore.

"The proposed acquisition marks Jagsonpal's strategic entry into the hospital segment and is aligned with the Company's long-term vision of strengthening its presence in India's growing healthcare ecosystem," the firm stated.

"Founded in 2017, Aequitas has a robust business covering all leading hospital chains in India. The company had revenues of Rs 53 crore in FY26," it added.

"The total consideration for 85 per cent stake would be Rs 20.8 crore, which shall be funded from internal accruals of Jagsonpal. The current Directors of Aequitas shall retain 15 per cent stake and shall continue to be associated with the business," Jagsonpal Pharma further stated.

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Amrut Medhekar, Chief Operating Officer at Jagsonpal, said, "This transaction is a structurally transformative pivot that moves Jagsonpal from a legacy retail prescription player to Omnichannel Specialty healthcare business in India and is reflective of our long-term commitment to building scalable, high-quality healthcare delivery in India. We look forward to unlocking value through operational excellence, disciplined execution, and patient-centric growth."

The transaction is subject to the fulfilment of customary closing conditions and is expected to be concluded by July 15, 2026.

Meanwhile, Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, noted that some short-term profit booking can't be ruled out after the sharp surge. "For traders, it may be prudent to book partial profits and trail stop-losses to protect gains. Long-term investors can continue holding or consider accumulating on dips rather than chasing the current rally," he also said.