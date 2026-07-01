MEA warns pilgrims stranded in Nepal: Don't start Kailash Yatra without all travel documents; Check full list here

Indian pilgrims planning the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra should not leave home until every permit and visa required for the complete journey has been approved, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.

The warning follows requests for assistance from Indian citizens stranded in Nepal after travelling with private tour operators without the mandatory documents needed to enter China.

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According to the ministry, some pilgrims reached Nepal expecting their China entry permits and visas to be issued during the journey. When the approvals did not arrive, they were unable to proceed towards Tibet and approached Indian authorities for help.

The ministry has cautioned pilgrims against travelling in anticipation of receiving permits later, saying the absence of confirmed documents can leave them stranded midway.

Documents required before departure

Pilgrims have been advised to ensure that the following documents are approved and available before beginning the journey:

Valid Indian passport: It should have at least six months of validity from the date of travel and sufficient blank pages for immigration stamps.

Voter ID: Indian citizens travelling through Nepal should carry a voter ID for entry into the country. Advertisement

Tibet Travel Permit: Issued by the Tibet Tourism Bureau, this document is required to enter the restricted Tibet Autonomous Region.

Chinese Group Travel Visa: This special visa is generally processed in Kathmandu for all pilgrims travelling together.

Passport-size photographs: Travellers may be asked to submit four to six recent, front-facing photographs with a white background.

The government has advised pilgrims not to rely on assurances that the permits will be arranged after they reach Nepal.

Health and insurance requirements

The high-altitude pilgrimage also requires careful medical preparation.

Pilgrims should arrange:

Medical fitness certificate: A certificate from a registered MBBS doctor confirming that the traveller is fit for high-altitude conditions.

Travel insurance: Coverage is strongly recommended for medical emergencies, high-altitude evacuation, cancellations and disruptions caused by weather or permit delays. Advertisement

Travellers applying through the Ministry of External Affairs must register on the official Kailash Mansarovar Yatra portal and submit the prescribed application details.

They may also be required to complete undertaking and consent forms covering emergency evacuation, health risks and rules governing the journey.

Verify tour operators before booking

The ministry has also urged pilgrims to confirm that their private tour operator is registered and authorised to organise the Yatra.

Before making payments or beginning the journey, travellers should check:

Whether the operator is officially registered and authorised

Whether applications for the Tibet Travel Permit and Chinese Group Travel Visa have been submitted

Whether the permits have been approved, rather than merely applied for

Whether written confirmation of all travel arrangements has been provided

Whether medical evacuation and emergency support are included in the package

The warning is significant because private operators often organise the pilgrimage through Nepal, with travellers reaching Kathmandu before proceeding towards Tibet. Any delay or failure in obtaining Chinese travel documents can halt the journey at that stage.

What pilgrims should remember

Do not begin the Yatra without all mandatory documents.

Do not travel to Nepal expecting permits to arrive later. Advertisement

Verify the credentials of the tour operator before booking.

Keep copies of all permits, visas, insurance papers and medical certificates.

Seek written confirmation of China-entry approvals before departure.

The ministry said the advisory was intended to prevent inconvenience and ensure that pilgrims undertake the journey safely, with all necessary approvals in place.