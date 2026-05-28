New Zealand tightens English rules for mid-skilled workers from June 1: Check details here

New Zealand is raising the bar for mid-skilled workers seeking employment visas. From next month, minimum English language requirements will extend to skill level 3 roles under the Accredited Employer Work Visa, a category that Immigration Minister Erica Stanford says now forms the largest segment of the AEWV group.

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The required standard remains IELTS 4.0 or an equivalent, a baseline rather than a high threshold. "Being able to communicate in basic, everyday English ensures that workers understand their rights and engage effectively at work and in the community while they are here," Stanford said.

She was clear about what the requirement does and does not demand. "The required standard is the current baseline (IELTS 4.0 or equivalent), which demonstrates basic, everyday English for common situations, not a high or advanced level of English," she said.

The pathway to residence

The timing of the change is deliberate. Stanford said it comes ahead of two new skilled residence pathways due in August. Workers arriving for mid-skilled roles who have longer-term ambitions toward residency will have time to build on their language skills once in the country. "They will then have up to five years to meet the higher level of English required for residence," she said.

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The rule applies to ANZSCO and National Occupation List skill level 3 roles. It already covers skill levels 4 and 5. The Global Workforce Seasonal Visa and Peak Seasonal Visa AEWV applications are exempt from the new requirement.

The investor rule change on the same date

June 1 also brings a separate and previously announced change on the investment side. The government will expand the Active Investor Growth category to allow applicants to direct up to 20% of their total investment toward philanthropic gifts, including support for registered charities and select Department of Conservation projects, while keeping the category's focus on active investment.

Stanford said the change responds to investor feedback seeking greater flexibility in how capital can be directed within the programme, without moving away from the core purpose of productive economic contribution.