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New Zealand work visas for Indians: 5,000 slots, PhD graduates to get 4-year work rights

New Zealand work visas for Indians: 5,000 slots, PhD graduates to get 4-year work rights

Indian graduates who complete a PhD at a New Zealand institution will be able to apply for post-study work visas lasting up to four years, compared with the previous maximum of three years

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 2:25 AM IST
New Zealand work visas for Indians: 5,000 slots, PhD graduates to get 4-year work rightsIndian students will also benefit from commitments concerning employment during their studies

India-New Zealand FTA: The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) came into force on October 20, 2026, introducing new work visa opportunities for Indian professionals, extended post-study work rights for eligible graduates and a working holiday scheme for young Indians. The agreement aims to strengthen economic ties between the two countries while creating new avenues for skilled workers and students.

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According to Immigration New Zealand, the agreement introduces two Temporary Employment Entry (TEE) visa categories for highly skilled occupations and select professions associated with India. The new pathways are designed to address New Zealand's workforce requirements while facilitating professional mobility.

READ THIS: 100% duty-free exports, 5,000 work visas & ₹35,000 crore investment: India-New Zealand FTA takes effect today. Here’s what changes

New Zealand introduces 5,000 work visa slots

Under the FTA, up to 5,000 TEE visa holders can be present in New Zealand at any given time. Most places will be allocated to skilled occupations already included on New Zealand's Green List, which identifies professions in demand.

The visas will be valid for up to three years. However, applicants must meet the prescribed immigration requirements, including securing a qualifying job offer from an accredited employer, meeting relevant qualification and English-language criteria, and clearing health, character and identity checks.

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Importantly, these visas do not provide a direct pathway to permanent residence. Applicants will therefore need to explore other eligible immigration routes if they intend to settle in New Zealand permanently.

Indian PhD graduates to get longer post-study work rights

The agreement also introduces changes for Indian students pursuing higher education in New Zealand. From November 16, 2026, eligible Indian graduates who complete a PhD at a New Zealand institution will be able to apply for post-study work visas lasting up to four years, compared with the previous maximum of three years.

The additional time could help doctoral graduates gain international work experience and explore employment opportunities relevant to their qualifications.

ALSO READ: New Zealand changes parent resident visa rules: What Indians need to know about new 90:10 EOI rules

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Indian students will also benefit from commitments concerning employment during their studies. Eligible international students, including Indians, can currently work up to 25 hours per week while studying. If New Zealand changes its existing policy, the agreement commits the country to allowing Indian students to work for at least 20 hours per week.

Working holiday scheme for young Indians

The FTA also provides for a working holiday scheme for Indian citizens aged 18 to 30. The scheme is expected to be introduced within two years of the agreement entering into force, with 1,000 places available annually.

Successful applicants will be able to stay in New Zealand for up to 12 months, offering young Indians an opportunity to combine travel with temporary work experience.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 22, 2026 2:25 AM IST
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