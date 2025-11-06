‘Once-in-a-generation chance for Indians…’: Entrepreneur hints at global opportunity, jobs amid crisis

New Zealand’s unemployment rate has climbed to its highest level in nine years as economic weakness forces businesses to freeze hiring. According to Statistics New Zealand, the jobless rate rose to 5.3% in the third quarter from 5.2% in the previous one, matching economists’ forecasts and marking the highest since late 2016. Employment remained flat, missing the expected 0.1% rise — a signal of slowing confidence among employers.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Investment banker and entrepreneur Sarthak Ahuja called the development both “deeply concerning and strangely opportunistic” in a post that has drawn widespread attention on LinkedIn. “The most beautiful country in the world is in a crisis,” Ahuja wrote. “New Zealand is seeing one of the largest exits of its population in history — but this is also opening a once-in-a-generation opportunity for skilled Indians.”

Ahuja pointed out that nearly 20% of New Zealand’s citizens have left the country in recent years, with more than 120,000 people — roughly 2.5% of the total population — emigrating in 2024 alone. “That’s an astonishing number for a developed nation,” he said. “People are leaving because housing has become unaffordable, wages aren’t keeping pace with inflation, and Australians are offering better pay for the same work.”

Advertisement

He added that the scale of outmigration has left entire sectors short-staffed, creating a “historic labour vacuum.” “For Indians, this is an incredible opening,” Ahuja explained. “At a time when job competition is fierce in India, New Zealand is practically inviting skilled professionals — from nurses to engineers — to come and help rebuild its workforce.”

In response to the shortages, over 27,000 Indians migrated to New Zealand in 2024, making them the largest group of new arrivals. In June 2025, New Zealand began recognising Indian university degrees directly, eliminating the need for local certification exams — a policy change aimed at expediting recruitment in critical industries.

“There has never been a better time for Indian professionals to look at New Zealand,” Ahuja said. “The country is short of people, and for the first time, it’s not just welcoming but simplifying entry for skilled migrants.”

Advertisement



Green list opens residency pathways

New Zealand has identified five key skill categories under its Green List, which offers immediate residency to qualified professionals. These include:

Healthcare workers: Doctors, nurses, and medical lab professionals.

Engineers: In construction, civil, and product management.

IT professionals: Software engineers and database managers.

Scientists: Particularly environmental and applied science experts.

Teachers: In both primary and secondary education.

Even accountants and trade specialists are in high demand. To qualify, applicants must secure a full-time job offer from a New Zealand employer and provide verifiable proof of skills and experience.

Many new migrants also view New Zealand as a strategic route to Australia. After five years of residency, they can apply for New Zealand citizenship, which grants them eligibility to live and work in Australia. “It’s a smart, legal backdoor that many are using,” Ahuja said. “Work in New Zealand, earn your citizenship, and then move to Australia for higher pay — it’s becoming a well-trodden path.”

Ahuja also highlighted a global trend driving this movement — soaring demand for nurses and healthcare workers across ageing economies. “From Germany and Italy to Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, the world needs young, skilled workers,” he observed. “And they’re willing to pay Indian professionals up to three times what they earn back home.”

Advertisement

“In many ways,” Ahuja concluded, “New Zealand’s crisis is India’s opportunity. As the Kiwi economy struggles to retain talent, Indian workers are stepping in to fill the gap — and they’re doing it in record numbers.”