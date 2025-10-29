Portugal’s Golden Visa reform sparks legal challenges, experts urge applicants to act fast

Portugal’s government is facing mounting legal and constitutional challenges over its proposed changes to the Golden Visa programme, sparking concern among potential applicants. Following a move on October 24, 2025, to extend the citizenship timeline for Golden Visa holders from five to ten years, legal experts are urging those eligible to act now, fearing that the changes may become entangled in prolonged legal battles, according to The Portugal News.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Golden Visa, which remains an incredibly popular residency-by-investment programme, allows non-EU/EEA/Swiss citizens to obtain Portuguese residency by investing €500,000 into eligible investment funds. The programme has been instrumental in boosting Portugal’s economy, with expected direct investments reaching €9 billion by 2026.

However, the recent proposed changes to the programme have sparked significant debate. Paul Stannard, founder of Portugal Pathways, a firm that helps high-net-worth individuals navigate the Golden Visa process, expressed concern over the constitutional issues the reform raises. Stannard told TPN, "Legal experts anticipate several challenges regarding the citizenship timeline before the law can be enacted."

Under the new proposals, those applying for citizenship through the Golden Visa would face a longer wait. If approved, the law will extend the citizenship process from five to ten years for many applicants. But, Stannard added, these changes are unlikely to be enforced immediately. "If this moves forward, it has to go to the President, who will decide if it's a constitutional issue," he said. “It will likely be referred to Portugal’s Constitutional Court, which could delay matters further.”

Advertisement

Despite the ongoing debate, the core benefits of the Golden Visa remain unchanged. Applicants will still enjoy residency rights in Portugal, with access to the 29 countries in the European Schengen area, and only need to spend seven days per year in the country. The €500,000 investment threshold remains the same, and holders can continue to choose their tax domicile.

For those who have already completed five years of legal residency, Stannard strongly advises applying for citizenship now, while the current rules are still in effect. Legal experts are closely watching the situation, with some pointing to recent cases, such as the rejection of government changes to family reunification rules, as a sign that the proposed reforms could face significant legal challenges.

Advertisement

Further concerns were raised by Jorge Miranda, a law professor known as the "father" of Portugal's democratic constitution, who described the proposed changes as “unconstitutional” if applied retrospectively.