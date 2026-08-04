Signed. Announced. Ghosted. Why signed CXO offers are falling apart before joining day

Companies are fighting harder to retain proven leaders, while senior executives are becoming more selective about where and under what conditions they move. In executive hiring today, the offer is no longer the finish line. The real challenge is getting the CXO to join.

When Leadership Searches Stretch, Risk Rises

Search firms say executive hiring cycles have become longer and more complex.

According to Sidharth Thakur, Director at Grassik Search, nearly one-third of senior-level candidates withdraw before an offer is finalised, most often during the final interview rounds. Once a search stretches beyond 10–12 weeks, the dropout risk often exceeds 40%.

MUST READ | When the paycheck stops: Would your finances survive a job loss?

Counteroffers Have Become More Sophisticated

Advertisement

Money still matters, but organisations are becoming increasingly sophisticated in how they retain high-performing leaders.

According to Nithin Alkanand, Partner at Sapphire Human Capital, high-performing CXOs are often ring-fenced through staggered compensation structures, deferred payouts and milestone-linked incentives designed to make an exit economically difficult. He adds that post-offer withdrawals are more likely when the current employer is undergoing a significant transformation and is keen to retain key leaders until critical milestones are achieved.

When a signed offer falls through, the consequences extend far beyond a failed hire.

The Cost of a Last-Minute Withdrawal

At the CXO level, a failed hire creates far more disruption than an unfilled vacancy.

"A dropout at this level is disruptive because so much has already been built around the appointment," says Agamjeet Dang, CEO of Executive Access India. "The organisation may have spent months on the search, planned a leadership transition, and realigned teams around one person. Then, days before the start date, it falls apart."

Advertisement

Dang says the problem has become significantly more common. "A dropout used to be roughly one search in 20. Today, it is closer to two in 10 at senior levels," he says, adding that technology and product leadership roles are particularly vulnerable as top executives often have multiple opportunities to choose from.

Dang recalls instances of CEOs and functional CXOs withdrawing at the eleventh hour, including a CHRO who backed out 90 days after accepting an offer. "The later the withdrawal, the greater the cost to the organisation," he says.

DON'T MISS | Will your child be job-ready by 2035? Why AI, robotics learning can give your child a head start for future jobs

It's About the Mandate, Not Just the Money

For senior leaders, compensation may open the conversation, but it rarely closes the deal.

Counteroffers remain one of the leading reasons executives withdraw after accepting an offer, says Alkanand. But beyond compensation, senior leaders increasingly evaluate the strategic mandate, reporting relationships, organisational context and, above all, the opportunity to create meaningful long-term impact.

Dang agrees that money is only part of the equation. While counteroffers often come with higher pay, broader responsibilities, or long-term incentives, many executives ultimately reassess the role itself, its mandate, decision-making authority, reporting relationships, organisational culture, relocation requirements, and family implications. Increasingly, a CXO walks away not because another employer pays more, but because the leadership opportunity no longer matches the promise that first attracted them.

Advertisement

Executive Search Doesn't End with the Offer

If preventing a dropout begins after an offer is accepted, executive search firms argue that the groundwork is laid much earlier.

"The period between acceptance and joining is part of the search, not a waiting period to be administered," says Dang.

According to Dang, organisations and candidates need complete clarity on the mandate, reporting structure, decision-making authority, measures of success, organisational culture, and even the more difficult aspects of the role before an offer is made. Any ambiguity overlooked during the hiring process often resurfaces as doubt during the notice period, when it becomes far harder to resolve.

MUST READ | These jobs are getting the biggest salary hikes in FY27 — and they're not in IT

The engagement must continue well beyond offer of acceptance. Regular conversations help track resignation progress, counteroffers, delays in relieving, and other emerging concerns. Warning signs such as postponed resignations, reluctance to commit to a joining date, or unusually slow communication should not be ignored.

Dang says early conversations around relocation, family considerations and role expectations can prevent costly last-minute surprises. Direct conversations remain the best way to resolve uncertainty before it turns into a withdrawal.

Advertisement

"The earlier those concerns are surfaced, the greater the chances of preventing a costly last-minute withdrawal," he says.