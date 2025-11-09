Planning to move to the US? These new visa costs might stop you cold

Planning to study, work, or travel to the US in 2025 just got a lot more expensive. New immigration rules have sent visa-related costs soaring, with a one-time $100000 fee now required for H-1B work petitions and multiple hidden charges added for international visitors.

The United States has rolled out sweeping immigration fee hikes in 2025 that impact nearly every type of visa applicant : from students and skilled professionals to tourists and green card hopefuls. The costliest change is a $100000 H-1B petition fee, now mandatory for US employers hiring foreign workers under the popular skilled worker program. This one-time charge applies only to new applicants and not renewals.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In addition to that, a new Visa Integrity Fee must now be paid when receiving any non-immigrant visa. This includes F-1 and J-1 student visas, B-1/B-2 tourist visas, and all work-related categories. The fee was introduced under President Donald Trump’s immigration reform bill passed in July.

Work authorization costs have also jumped. The application fee for the Employment Authorization Document has been set at $470 for online applications and $520 for paper filings. Immigrants under asylum, TPS, or parole status who were previously exempt must now pay the full amount.

International travelers face more charges at the border as well. Visitors must now pay for the CBP Form I-94 Arrival and Departure Record, and increased fees for systems like ESTA and EVUS are in effect.

Advertisement

The government has also tightened access to the Visa Interview Waiver, commonly known as Dropbox. Most applicants under 14 and over 79 must now attend in-person interviews. H-1B and F-1 visa holders with recently expired visas also lose eligibility for the waiver from September onward.

Visa interviews are now scheduled in the consular district where applicants reside, limiting previous flexibility.