Getting your Schengen visa photo right is more important than most applicants realise. Even a minor mistake, such as the wrong background, incorrect dimensions, or a mismatched outfit, can lead to rejection.

As European embassies tighten scrutiny, photo guidelines have become a frequent reason for delays or visa rejections. “Even a small mistake can get your application rejected,” the official guidance notes.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what every applicant must follow:

Schengen visa photo requirements:

How many photos to submit: Two identical photos, taken within the last six months.

Dimensions: 35 mm × 45 mm.

Colour: Only colour photographs are acceptable.

Head positioning and framing: The head should occupy 70%–80% of the photo.

Background: A plain light background is mandatory.

Facial expression and pose: Neutral expression, mouth closed.

What to wear: No uniforms, and no clothing matching the background colour.

The photo must be recent and should accurately represent the applicant’s current appearance. Old or retouched photos are typically rejected.

Visa officers frequently remind applicants that even professional photo studios sometimes miss the specifics, especially head proportion or background tone. Ensuring these details are correct before submission can save time and prevent rejection.

For frequent travellers and first-time applicants alike, sharing accurate resources and visual references can help others “avoid common rejections.”