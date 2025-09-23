UAE suspends tourist and work visas for these nine countries amid 2026 visa strategy

The United Arab Emirates has imposed a temporary suspension on the issuance of tourist and work visas for citizens from nine countries. Effective immediately, this restriction is part of the UAE's broader visa policies for 2026.

While those holding valid UAE visas are not affected, the announcement has already had significant implications for tourism, business, and expatriates from countries like Afghanistan, Libya, and Sudan.

UAE suspends visas for nine countries amid 2026 visa ban

Effective immediately, citizens of Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Sudan, and Uganda will be unable to apply for new UAE tourist visas or work permits, as the country ramps up its visa restrictions. This comes as part of the UAE's 2026 visa ban, a measure designed to address security concerns and geopolitical relations.

Though the UAE government has yet to provide a detailed explanation for the ban, experts believe it is largely a reaction to concerns over terrorism, diplomatic tensions, and pandemic-related travel safety measures.

Although this ban does not apply to those already holding valid visas, it signals a tightening of entry regulations. Many countries, particularly from Africa and the Middle East, will see a significant impact on their citizens’ ability to travel and work in the UAE.

With the new policy coming into effect immediately, there has been an immediate shift toward visa-free destinations, such as Turkey, the UAE’s neighbouring countries, and other regions in Asia. “These destinations are in high demand thanks to the diversity, convenience of transport, and visa absence,” said Dmitry Arutyunov, co-chair of the Union's committee for outbound tourism. This trend highlights the growing appeal of regions offering easier access to travellers.

While it remains uncertain when the ban will be lifted, it has already altered the travel landscape. “Once the ban is lifted, nationals of affected countries will be able to apply for UAE tourist visas and work permits,” says the UAE Visa Online platform. Until then, affected travellers will need to plan carefully, ensuring they comply with new guidelines and make necessary arrangements.