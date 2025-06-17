No price on love? UK may lower family visa bar after backlash over £29k rule

The UK government is re-evaluating its current income threshold for sponsoring family visas, often referred to as the "tax on love," following widespread criticism. The Home Office is considering reducing the income requirement from £29,000 to a band of £23,000–£25,000, as suggested by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC). This change aims to facilitate family reunification without substantially increasing net migration, which is expected to rise by just 1–3% or 8,000 people annually, according to the MAC.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Critics, including MPs and campaigners, have argued that the existing £29,000 threshold disproportionately affects working-class families, women, and people of colour, often resulting in family separations. "The threshold is termed a 'tax on love' by MPs and campaigners, including Carla Denyer of the Green Party, who argue it discriminates against working-class families, women, and people of colour." This critique has prompted the government to reconsider the rule, which is among the highest globally, comparable to Norway's standards.

The MAC has underscored the relatively minimal impact on public finances of a reduced threshold, noting that it mirrors the reality of many self-sufficient British households. MAC noted: "The current £29,000 requirement is among the highest globally, akin to Norway's. Lowering it would ease family separations without significantly increasing net migration—by an estimated 1–3% (8,000 people annually)."

Advertisement

The proposed policy shift comes as the Labour government paused a previous Conservative plan to increase the income threshold to £38,700. The MAC cautioned against such a high threshold, stating it "may conflict" with Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects the right to family life.

Prof. Brian Bell, Chair of the MAC, acknowledged the political nature of these decisions, stating, "There is a cost to the UK economy and UK taxpayers… but… ignoring the massive impact that has on families." The potential policy change would support the mental well-being of children and spouses, as noted by Carla Denyer, UK MP and Green Party leader, "This judgment is not about relaxing borders — it’s about reuniting families and supporting mental well-being of children and spouses."

Advertisement

The emotional toll on families has been significant, with reports of children suffering from prolonged separations. "One critic told BBC: 'Children are the biggest victims… we ask her to look to that evidence… those very real-life experiences.'" The government is expected to announce its decision later this year, following further review and consultation with relevant stakeholders.

The outcome could be particularly significant for non-resident Indian (NRI) sponsors, among others, who have been adversely affected by the stringent income rules. This potential easing reflects a growing recognition of the importance of family unity in a multicultural and economically diverse society. Campaigners from Reunite Families UK argue that even the new minimum wage-level threshold could still separate some deserving families, emphasizing the need for continued advocacy.

What does it mean for you?

If you're a UK citizen married to a foreign partner, the rule may change soon, making family reunification easier. If you're close to the threshold now, you might still need time to meet the lower adjusted requirement. Campaigners will watch closely—some push for removing the income requirement entirely, citing a right to family life.

What should you do?

- If you are a UK citizen or settled person hoping to sponsor a family member, monitor Home Office announcements for official policy updates.- Earning close to the proposed £23,000–25,000 band? Consider preparing your documents now, as the rule may change within months.- Already affected? Groups like Reunite Families UK offer legal and emotional support.