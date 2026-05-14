The June 2026 US Visa Bulletin has delivered a setback for Indian green card applicants, with major retrogression in key employment-based categories after months of gradual forward movement.

Released by the US Department of State, the bulletin shows that EB-1 and EB-2 India Final Action Dates have moved backwards sharply, signalling rising demand pressure and tighter visa availability in heavily backlogged categories.

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While some family-sponsored categories continued to inch forward and EB-3 saw limited progress, the June bulletin largely marks a reversal of the momentum Indian professionals had seen earlier in 2026.

Employment-based green cards: EB-1 and EB-2 move backwards

For Indian professionals waiting in the employment-based green card queue, June brings one of the biggest setbacks in recent months.

Employment-based Final Action Dates – India (June 2026)

Preference Category May 2026 June 2026 EB-1 Priority workers 01Apr23 15Dec22 EB-2 Advanced degree/professionals 15Jul14 01Sep13 EB-3 Skilled workers & professionals 15Nov13 15Dec13 Other Workers Unskilled workers 15Nov13 15Dec13 EB-4 Special immigrants 15Jul22 15Jul22 EB-5 Unreserved EB-5 (unreserved) 01May22 01May22

According to the State Department, India’s EB-1 category retrogressed by nearly three and a half months, while EB-2 moved back by more than ten months.

The rollback comes after steady movement earlier this year had raised hopes among Indian applicants stuck in decade-long green card backlogs.

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At the same time, EB-3 and Other Workers categories moved ahead modestly by one month, offering limited relief for some applicants.

The State Department also noted that EB-5 Unreserved categories for India remained at May 1, 2022, but warned that the category could still face retrogression or become unavailable later because of rising demand.

Filing dates remain unchanged

Unlike the Final Action chart, the Dates for Filing chart remained unchanged across all employment-based categories for June.

Employment-based Dates for Filing – India (June 2026)

Preference Category May 2026 June 2026 EB-1 Priority workers 01Dec23 1Dec23 EB-2 Advanced degree/professionals 15Jan15 15Jan15 EB-3 Skilled workers & professionals 15Jan15 15Jan15 Other Workers Unskilled workers 15Jan15 15Jan15 EB-4 Special immigrants 1Jan23 1Jan23 EB-5 Unreserved EB-5 (unreserved) 01May24 01May24

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The State Department said the filing chart would remain unchanged for all countries and categories.

USCIS is expected to separately announce whether adjustment-of-status applicants can use the Final Action Dates chart or the Dates for Filing chart for June filings.

For many applicants, filing eligibility remains important because it can provide access to benefits such as Employment Authorization Documents (EADs), Advance Parole and job flexibility while awaiting final green card approval.

Family-sponsored categories show selective movement

While employment-based applicants saw setbacks, some family-sponsored categories for India recorded limited forward movement.

Family-sponsored Final Action Dates – India (June 2026)

Preference Category May 2026 June 2026 F1 Unmarried sons/daughters of U.S. citizens 01Sep17 1Sep17 F2A Spouses & children of LPRs 1Aug24 01Jan25 F2B Unmarried sons/daughters (21+) of LPRs 22May17 22Sep17 F3 Married sons/daughters of U.S. citizens 15Feb12 15Feb12 F4 Brothers/sisters of adult U.S. citizens 1Nov06 1Nov06

Family-sponsored Dates for Filing – India (June 2026)

Preference Category May 2026 June 2026 F1 Unmarried sons/daughters of U.S. citizens 01Oct18 1Oct18 F2A Spouses & children of LPRs C (Current) C F2B Unmarried sons/daughters (21+) of LPRs 1Jan18 22Mar18 F3 Married sons/daughters of U.S. citizens 8Dec12 8Dec12 F4 Brothers/sisters of adult U.S. citizens 15Dec06 15Dec06

The F2A category continued to remain current for filing purposes, allowing eligible applicants to continue submitting paperwork despite broader backlog pressures.

What June’s bulletin means for Indian applicants

The June Visa Bulletin highlights how fragile green card movement remains for India’s employment-based applicants.

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Earlier bulletins in 2026 had shown notable gains in EB-2 and EB-3 categories, creating optimism that older applications were gradually being cleared. June’s retrogression, however, suggests visa demand has again outpaced available numbers.

For Indian professionals, particularly those in the EB-1 and EB-2 categories, the rollback means longer waits for final approvals despite already extensive queues.

At the same time, the unchanged filing dates preserve procedural flexibility for many applicants who may still be able to submit adjustment-of-status applications and secure interim immigration benefits.

The June bulletin therefore reflects a mixed picture: limited movement in family categories, small gains in EB-3, but a significant setback for highly skilled Indian professionals waiting in the employment-based green card line.