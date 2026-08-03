While India is not currently listed among the countries covered by the programme, the move is being closely watched by Indian travellers, students, and businesses given the broader tightening of US immigration rules under the Trump administration.

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How the visa bond system works

The requirement applies to applicants seeking B1 and B2 visas, which are issued for business travel and tourism. Applicants from countries included in the programme must pay the bond before appearing for their visa interview.

The money is returned if the visa application is rejected. If the visa is approved, the bond is refunded after the traveller follows all visa conditions, including leaving the US within the permitted period.

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The earlier pilot programme allowed bonds of $5,000, $10,000 and up to $15,000 depending on the decision of a consular officer. The final rule raises the maximum amount to $20,000 and removes the lowest $5,000 option.

Why the US introduced the programme

The initiative was launched by the Trump administration last August as part of efforts to reduce visa overstays and strengthen immigration enforcement.

According to the State Department, nearly 45,500 visitors from the 50 countries covered by the programme overstayed their visas in 2024. However, during the first 10 months after the visa bond pilot began, fewer than 50 overstays were recorded among applicants subject to the requirement.

US officials have described the programme as effective, arguing that the financial requirement encourages visitors to comply with visa rules.

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The department said in its notice, "The department expects that this final rule will contribute to the continued reduction of demand for B1/B2 visa applications from nationals of countries subject to the program."

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Impact on visa applications

The State Department initially estimated that around 2,000 applicants would be affected by the bond requirement. However, the actual number was significantly higher, with around 20,000 applicants covered during the pilot period.

Nearly half of those applicants chose not to pay the bond, contributing to an 83% decline in business and tourist visas issued to citizens of countries included in the programme.

Critics of the policy have argued that the requirement creates an additional financial barrier for travellers from developing nations, including those visiting family members, pursuing business opportunities or travelling for education-related purposes.

What it means for Indian applicants

India is not among the 50 countries currently covered by the visa bond programme. However, the policy adds to a broader shift in US visa administration, where authorities are placing greater emphasis on preventing overstays and ensuring compliance with immigration rules.

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For Indian professionals, entrepreneurs and tourists who frequently travel to the US, any future expansion of such measures could have implications for the cost and complexity of short-term travel.

(With inputs from agencies)