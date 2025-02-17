US visa process: Here's how Indian students on F-1 visa can secure H-1B jobs after graduation

The United States continues to attract thousands of Indian students seeking higher education and career opportunities. While top-tier universities and competitive salaries make it a prime destination, one pressing question remains: Can international students stay and work in the US after graduation?

Foreign students in the US typically hold F-1 visas, while skilled professionals are employed under the H-1B visa. The F-1 visa, a non-immigrant status, allows international students to study at institutions accredited by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP). To qualify, applicants must be admitted to a recognized university, demonstrate English proficiency, and provide proof of financial stability. Additionally, they must declare their intent to return to their home country upon completing their studies.

The F-1 visa permits students to stay in the US for the duration of their academic program. It also grants access to Optional Practical Training (OPT) or Curricular Practical Training (CPT), allowing temporary employment in their field of study. However, those aiming for long-term employment often transition to an H-1B visa.

The H-1B visa enables US companies to hire skilled foreign workers in specialized fields such as IT, finance, engineering, healthcare, and architecture. To switch from an F-1 to an H-1B, international graduates must secure a job offer from an employer willing to sponsor them. The employer must then file Form I-129 on behalf of the candidate.

H-1B visas are subject to an annual cap, with 65,000 general slots and an additional 20,000 for applicants holding advanced degrees from US institutions. If an F-1 student’s visa expires before their H-1B status takes effect on October 1, they may qualify for a Cap-Gap Extension, allowing them to legally remain in the US until their work authorization begins.

Once approved by USCIS, H-1B holders can officially start working in the US, marking a significant step for international students looking to build careers stateside.