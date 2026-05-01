Travellers heading to Ho Chi Minh City now have one more step to complete before they land. Vietnam introduced a mandatory Digital Arrival Card for all international visitors arriving at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on April 15, 2026, replacing the paper arrival forms previously used at the immigration counter.

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The change applies to all foreign passport holders and is designed to cut congestion and speed up processing at Vietnam's busiest international gateway.

What the Digital Arrival Card requires

The form is submitted online through Vietnam's official immigration portal before arrival, and collects passport details, visa or entry permit information, flight number and arrival details, and the traveller's accommodation address in Vietnam. Once submitted, the system generates a QR code that must be shown to immigration officers on arrival.

The card is free of charge and can be submitted up to 72 hours before the scheduled arrival. Authorities strongly advise completing it before boarding; technically, the form can be accessed at the airport via QR codes, but officials have warned that doing so may result in considerably longer wait times at immigration.

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Who needs it: and who doesn't

The Digital Arrival Card applies to all foreign nationals, including those travelling on visas or under visa-exemption schemes, and overseas Vietnamese entering on a valid visa. It does not apply to Vietnamese citizens travelling on Vietnamese passports or to transit passengers who do not clear immigration.

What this means for Indian travellers

For Indian passport holders, the Digital Arrival Card is an additional step that sits alongside, not in place of, the existing e-visa requirement. Both remain compulsory:

E-visa: Required to enter Vietnam

Digital Arrival Card: Mandatory pre-arrival immigration declaration for Ho Chi Minh City arrivals

The two processes are separate and must be completed independently before travel.

A pilot for now, with expansion planned

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The Digital Arrival Card currently applies only to arrivals at Tan Son Nhat in Ho Chi Minh City. Authorities have indicated that if the pilot phase proves successful, the system could be extended to other major airports, including Hanoi and Da Nang. For now, travellers flying into those cities are not yet required to complete the form.