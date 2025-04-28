How China outpaced the West and is moving towards global tech supremacy

Since World War II, the United States has been the undisputed global leader in technological innovation. From the invention of the transistor at Bell Labs in December 1947 to the development of computers, the internet, smartphones, and most recently, groundbreaking AI systems like ChatGPT, America's technological leadership has seemed unbeatable. However, a shift is underway, with China rapidly closing the gap and even surpassing the US in several critical technological domains.

China, once dismissed as merely capable of copying Western innovations, has transformed into a formidable technological competitor and, in some areas, a clear leader. This transformation hasn't occurred by accident but through deliberate state planning, massive investments, and a national commitment to technological self-sufficiency.

Electric Vehicles: China Takes the Driver's Seat

China's dominance in the electric vehicle (EV) market is undeniable, producing 62% of global EVs and 75% of EV batteries through a deliberate strategy combining supply chain control, cost-efficient manufacturing, and government support. Companies like BYD achieve 30-50% lower production costs than Western competitors through vertical integration, manufacturing 70% of components in-house.

Domestically, China has created ideal conditions for EV adoption with the world's most extensive charging network—over 3.5 public million stations compared to less than 200k in the US—enabling convenient daily use and long-distance travel. This infrastructure, coupled with generous incentives, drove EVs to account for 50% of new car sales by mid-2024. Despite facing trade barriers in some regions, Chinese automakers continue expanding globally, leveraging their superior charging ecosystem expertise to address range anxiety concerns in foreign markets, further cementing China's leadership in the EV revolution.

The AI Race: China Closes the Gap

For years, America has maintained a lead in artificial intelligence development, but recent trends suggest this advantage is rapidly eroding. Chinese AI models like DeepSeek have made significant progress in AI reasoning through reinforcement learning, pioneering new directions for the technology. By embracing an open-source approach, Chinese innovators have broken technological barriers and accelerated the commercialization of large models.

These breakthroughs represent technological leaps for Chinese AI companies against US giants like OpenAI, significantly narrowing the capability gap. These advances have dispelled concerns over chip limitations and demonstrated China's ability to develop global technology paradigms despite US restrictions.

Recognizing they may not immediately match US high-performance AI compute capabilities, Chinese companies have strategically focused on developing more efficient and less expensive AI technologies. They are also building dominant positions in open-source AI, cloud infrastructure, and global data ecosystems. This approach enables China to offer cheaper, unrestricted AI access to countries frustrated by US policies, embedding itself into emerging markets in ways that will be difficult to dislodge.

Robotics Revolution: China Outpaces Traditional Leaders

In robotics, China has surpassed traditional leaders like Germany and Japan to become the global frontrunner. According to industry reports, China recorded 470 robots per 10,000 employees in 2023, exceeding both Germany and Japan—a significant increase from just a year earlier.

China now accounts for approximately half of global robot installations. Even more remarkably, domestic Chinese manufacturers have increased their market share from less than 30% a decade ago to nearly 50% today. This demonstrates that China isn't merely consuming robotics technology but increasingly creating it.

Renewable Energy Dominance

China’s dominance is driven by massive investments in renewables. In 2024 alone, it accounted for two-thirds of the $2.1 trillion global energy transition spending—exceeding $1.4 trillion—more than double that of any other country. These investments span solar power, wind energy, energy storage systems, and grid modernization projects. Notably, China added 356 GW of solar and wind power capacity in 2024 alone—83% of its total new capacity additions.

By February 2025, combined solar and wind power capacity surpassed coal for the first time—reflecting a significant shift in China’s energy structure. Furthermore, China leads solar photovoltaic (PV) production by controlling 80% of global manufacturing capacity. It installed as much solar capacity as the rest of the world combined in 2022 and doubled installations again in 2023. Projections suggest that China’s solar PV capacity will exceed 1,100 GW by the end of 2025—solidifying its position as the world’s largest producer and user of solar energy.

Reasons for China’s Ascendance

China’s rapid tech rise over the past two decades is driven by a state-led strategy focused on long-term planning, massive R&D investments, and supply chain control. Unlike the US's market-driven model, China aligns national priorities with industrial and technological goals to accelerate growth in sectors like AI, robotics, semiconductors, and renewable energy.

Policies such as Made in China 2025 and five-year plans channel billions into emerging technologies. For example, since 2017 China has invested over $10 billion into quantum computing—achieving multiple breakthroughs.

China also dominates critical supply chains—processing 85% of the world’s rare earth minerals and producing 80% of solar panels—giving it leverage in key industries like EVs and clean energy. The government fosters close collaboration between research institutions and industry—with nearly 100 new state-owned research hubs launched since 2022.

Internationally, China benefits from trade partnerships, foreign investment flows, and global talent networks—now leading global patent filings and AI use cases such as facial recognition systems and automation technologies.

Implications for Global Leadership

While the United States retains significant advantages—particularly in fundamental research capabilities, university systems, and venture capital—China's focused state-led approach combined with its massive domestic market and long-term planning horizon provides powerful advantages in the race for technological supremacy.

China's technological rise presents new challenges for Western policymakers. Export controls and investment restrictions may slow but cannot halt China's progress. Meanwhile, decoupling from China's innovation ecosystem carries growing opportunity costs as Chinese technologies become increasingly essential within global supply chains and technological standards.

(Views are personal; the author is an AI researcher and investor, ex-JP Morgan)